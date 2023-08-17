Job postings for social media content creators on a rise, Bengaluru sees most demand

As per Indeed's data Bangalore has become the distinction of being India's influencer marketing capital, commanding a significant 16 percent share of job postings in this domain.

Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube are abuzz with social media influencers. These influencers seem to have an ever-widening reach, with events, brand deals, TV shows and magazines covering their playing fields.

But the layperson may still wonder if social influencer can be a lucrative career option because, after all, it’s just a hobby. Well, clearly, it’s not so.

According to the latest data by job recruitment platform Indeed, the platform reported a massive 117 percent increase in job postings for content creators and a 75.30 percent increase in clicks (job-seeker interest) for a terms "content creators" and "influencers" from July 2022 to July 2023.

“While it is possible to be a successful content creator or influencer on your own, it is becoming increasingly common for businesses to hire professionals in these roles. This trend is likely to continue as the demand for content creation grows," said Saumitra Chand, Career Expert, Indeed India.

Chand said as more and more people go online, businesses are looking for ways to reach their target audience through these channels. "This is creating a surge in demand for content creators and influencers with the skills and experience to create engaging and informative content and this trend is likely to grow. If you're a talented content creator or influencer, there's never been a better time to be in India."

Bengaluru is the new influencer marketing hub

As per Indeed's data, Bengaluru has become the distinction of being India's influencer marketing capital, commanding a significant 16 percent share of job postings in this domain.

Following suit, Delhi-NCR and Mumbai have 9 percent and 7.5 percent of the job postings share, respectively. Conversely, cities like Jaipur, Surat, and Indore exhibit the lowest number of job postings for influencer marketing roles, each accounting for less than 1 percent of the share.

The prominence of Bengaluru in this sphere can be attributed to its status as a bustling IT hub, housing a plethora of startups. These burgeoning enterprises are increasingly resorting to influencer marketing to effectively target their audience, necessitating the recruitment of adept professionals with the skills and experience to orchestrate such campaigns.