JNU PG Admission 2023: First merit list to be out soon, here's how to check status online

JNU PG Admission 2023: First merit list to be out soon, here’s how to check status online

2 Min Read

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 17, 2023 2:39:32 PM IST (Updated)

The candidates for various post-graduate courses at Jawaharlal Nehru University are selected on the basis of their CUET PG 2023 scores.

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is expected to release the first merit list for post-graduate (PG) admissions 2023 today, August 17. The students can check the merit list on the official website of JNU at jnuee.jnu.ac.in.
The candidates for various post-graduate courses in JNU will be selected on the basis of their Common University Entrance Test (CUET) PG 2023 results.
According to reports, the pre-enrolment registration to book the seats allotted in the first list can be done from August 17 to August 21.

The selected students should make the payment of the admission fee to block the PG seat.
Here are the steps to download the first merit list:
Steps to download JNU PG admission 2023 first merit list
  • Go to the official website of Jawaharlal Nehru University at jnuee.jnu.ac.in.
  • Enter the required login details like the application number and password.
  • JNU PG merit list will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the position on the merit list.
  • Download and keep a hard copy of the merit list for future reference.
    • The second merit list is expected to be released on August 25 for the extra seats. Additionally, the pre-enrolment registration for the second merit list will start from the same date and the applicants can reserve the seat by paying the fee until August 28, according to reports.
    The university will conduct the document verification for admission into MA programmes in foreign languages for the selected candidates from September 1. The physical verification for remaining post-graduate courses will be conducted by the university on September 4, 5, 6, 8, 11, 12 and 13.
    According to the notification, the final list of registration will be issued by September 19 and the deadline to reserve the seat will be September 29.
    The candidates should complete the pre-registration process and make the fee payment to block the allotted seats.
    (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
    First Published: Aug 17, 2023 2:14 PM IST
