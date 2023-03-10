English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
Future FemaleFuture Female

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeeducation NewsJNU Non Teaching Staff Recruitment 2023 last date to apply extended: Check revised dates and how to apply

JNU Non-Teaching Staff Recruitment 2023 last date to apply extended: Check revised dates and how to apply

JNU Non-Teaching Staff Recruitment 2023 last date to apply extended: Check revised dates and how to apply
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 10, 2023 1:46:46 PM IST (Published)

Earlier, the last date to apply for the 388 non-teaching posts at Jawaharlal Nehru University was March 10 which has now been extended by the NTA..Candidates can now apply and pay the exam fee up to March 17.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the online application window for 388 non-teaching posts at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). Candidates can now apply and pay the exam fee up to March 17 on the official website portal of the JNU recruitment at recruitment.nta.nic.in or jnu.ac.in/career.

Recommended Articles

View All
Explained: The UN High Seas Treaty and how it will protect marine life in international waters

Explained: The UN High Seas Treaty and how it will protect marine life in international waters

Mar 9, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

NASA's OCO-2 satellite tracks carbon emissions for over 100 countries

NASA's OCO-2 satellite tracks carbon emissions for over 100 countries

Mar 9, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Inside India's plan to avert power cuts as a terribly hot summer looms large

Inside India's plan to avert power cuts as a terribly hot summer looms large

Mar 9, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Coach Soch: Oceans ecosystem — why we have the blue-financing blues

Coach Soch: Oceans ecosystem — why we have the blue-financing blues

Mar 9, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read


The application form correction window will be open from March 18 to 19 for all registered candidates.
Here is how to apply for JNU recruitment 2023 online
Step 1: Visit recruitment.nta.nic.in or jnu.ac.in/career, the official website portals of JNU recruitment.
Step 2: Find the link that reads ‘JNU RECRUITMENT -2023 FOR NON-TEACHING POSTS’ and click on apply.
ALSO READ | UGC NET Phase 5 Admit Card 2023 out Check how to download
Step 3: Create a new registration on the JNU recruitment portal by providing basic details.
Step 4: Proceed with the application for the desired post, and upload all the necessary documents.
Step 5: Pay the required application fee and submit t JNU recruitment application.
Application Fee
The application fee for group A posts is Rs 1,500 for UR, OBC and EWS candidates. It is Rs 1,000 for SC, ST and women candidates.
For group B posts, the application fee is Rs 1,000 for UR, EWS and OBC applicants. The same is Rs 600 for SC, ST and women candidates.
There is no application fee for PwD candidates for both group A and B posts.
Eligibility Criteria
The upper age limit for applying for the JNU recruitment is 40 years as on March 31. The age limit relaxation will be provided for reserved categories.
ALSO READ | UGC NET Phase IV: Admit cards released, how to download and other details
Selection Process
The NTA will conduct the written and skill tests and the weightage for the written test (Paper-I & Paper-II) will be 70 percent and for Interview/Personality Test will be 30 percent.
The JNU non-teaching recruitment drive is conducted to fulfil a total of 388 vacancies in 40 different posts in Group A, Group B and Group C pay levels.
This recruitment includes 106 vacancies for the post of Junior Assistants posts, 79 for the post of Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), 22 for the post of Stenographers, 49 for the post of Mess Helpers, 22 for the post of Engineering Attendants and others.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Government jobsjnuJNU DelhiNational Testing Agency (NTA)

Next Article

Ex-Agniveers will get 10% reservation in vacancies within BSF

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X