JNU Non-Teaching Staff Recruitment 2023 last date to apply extended: Check revised dates and how to apply

Earlier, the last date to apply for the 388 non-teaching posts at Jawaharlal Nehru University was March 10 which has now been extended by the NTA..Candidates can now apply and pay the exam fee up to March 17.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the online application window for 388 non-teaching posts at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). Candidates can now apply and pay the exam fee up to March 17 on the official website portal of the JNU recruitment at recruitment.nta.nic.in or jnu.ac.in/career

The application form correction window will be open from March 18 to 19 for all registered candidates.

Here is how to apply for JNU recruitment 2023 online

Step 1: Visit r Visit r ecruitment.nta.nic.in or jnu.ac.in/career , the official website portals of JNU recruitment.

Step 2: Find the link that reads ‘JNU RECRUITMENT -2023 FOR NON-TEACHING POSTS’ and click on apply.

Step 3: Create a new registration on the JNU recruitment portal by providing basic details.

Step 4: Proceed with the application for the desired post, and upload all the necessary documents.

Step 5: Pay the required application fee and submit t JNU recruitment application.

Application Fee

The application fee for group A posts is Rs 1,500 for UR, OBC and EWS candidates. It is Rs 1,000 for SC, ST and women candidates.

For group B posts, the application fee is Rs 1,000 for UR, EWS and OBC applicants. The same is Rs 600 for SC, ST and women candidates.

There is no application fee for PwD candidates for both group A and B posts.

Eligibility Criteria

The upper age limit for applying for the JNU recruitment is 40 years as on March 31. The age limit relaxation will be provided for reserved categories.

Selection Process

The NTA will conduct the written and skill tests and the weightage for the written test (Paper-I & Paper-II) will be 70 percent and for Interview/Personality Test will be 30 percent.

The JNU non-teaching recruitment drive is conducted to fulfil a total of 388 vacancies in 40 different posts in Group A, Group B and Group C pay levels.

This recruitment includes 106 vacancies for the post of Junior Assistants posts, 79 for the post of Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), 22 for the post of Stenographers, 49 for the post of Mess Helpers, 22 for the post of Engineering Attendants and others.