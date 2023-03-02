JNU students to be fined Rs 20,000 for holding dharnas, admission may be cancelled over violence

JNU new rules: Students will be fined with a penalty of Rs 20,000 for holding dharnas and may even face admission cancellation or up to Rs 30,000 fine in case of indulgence in violence, according to the varsity’s new rules.

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students in Delhi will be fined with a penalty of Rs 20,000 for holding dharnas and may even face admission cancellation or up to Rs 30,000 fine in case of indulgence in violence, according to the varsity’s new rules.

The new JNU rules became effective on February 3, the university said, adding that these apply to all students of the varsity, including part-time students, whether admitted prior to the commencement of these rules or after.

All acts of violence, all forms of coercion such as gheraos, sit-ins or any such variation that disrupts the normal academic and administrative functioning of the university and/or any act which incites or leads to violence can attract punishments including cancellation of admission or withdrawal of degree or denial of registration for a specified period, rustication up to four semesters and/or declaring any part or the entire JNU campus out of bounds, expulsion, fine of up to Rs 30,000 or one/two semesters eviction from the hostel.

For hunger strikes, dharnas, group bargaining and any other form of protest by blocking the entrance or exit of any of the academic and/or administrative complexes or disrupting the movements of any member of the university community, a fine of up to Rs 20,000 will be levied.

JNU students can even fined up to fined up to Rs 50,000 and/or be rusticated if they are found engaging in any attempt at wrongful confinement of any member of the faculty, staff, student or anyone camping inside the campus or any intimidation of or insulting behavior (physical violence/abuse/manhandling) towards a student, or faculty or any other person.

They may have to face a Rs 10,000 penalty if they use abusive, defamatory, derogatory or intimidatory language against any member of the University Community, as per the new rules.

After receipt of a complaint, it will be scrutinized by the chief proctor who will set up a proctorial enquiry. "Subsequently, either a one/two/three member(s) proctorial enquiry committee to conduct an in-depth investigation into the matter. Proctorial enquiry is an internal enquiry of JNU and hence, no other person except the Board members is allowed to be present during hearings.

"The accused or complainants is not allowed to be represented by a third party. Similarly, he/she cannot have an observer during the process of enquiry," the document read.

An Executive Council member, who does not wish to be named, said the matter was not discussed at length in the EC meeting and "we were told that the rules have been created for court matters".

Another Executive Council member Brahma Prakash Singh said: "The university might have planned to streamline the process and prepare a full document but it should have been discussed in the EC meeting properly." The ABVP's JNU Secretary Vikas Patel said, "There is no need for this new authoritarian ('tuglaki') code of conduct. The old code of conduct was sufficiently effective.