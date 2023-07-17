CNBC TV18
JNU Admission 2023: Registration process begins for UG courses, here is how to apply

By CNBCTV18.COMJul 17, 2023 1:12:24 PM IST (Published)

To begin the application process, interested students should visit the official website at jnu.ac.in. The deadline for submitting the application form is August 2.

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has started the registration process for undergraduate (UG) admissions for the year 2023.

Aspiring candidates can apply for JNU UG courses and Certificate of Proficiency (COP) programmes by submitting their scores from the Common University Entrance Test (CUET 2023).
To begin the application process, interested individuals should visit the official website at jnu.ac.in. The deadline for submitting the application form is August 2.
“JNU invites online applications for Under Graduate (UG) & Certificate of Proficiency (COP) programmes for the Academic Session 2023-24. Candidates who have appeared in Common University Entrance Test – CUET (UG)-2023 conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) can only apply online w.e.f. 16.07.2023 to 02.08.2023 by login on the website https://jnuee.jnu.ac.in,” the official notice stated.
JNU UG admission 2023: How to apply? 
  • Visit the official website at jnu.ac.in.
  • Click on the registration link available on the homepage.
  • Fill out the application form with the necessary details.
  • Upload all the required documents as per the instructions provided.
  • Upload scanned images of your photograph and signature as specified.
  • Make the required payment for the application fee.
  • Keep a hard copy of the application for future reference
    • The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday announced the CUET. Candidates who have appeared for Common University Entrance Test can check the results on the official site of CUET at cuet.samarth.ac.in.
    The CUET scores are accepted across central universities, including the most sought-after universities like the Banaras Hindu University, Aligarh Muslim University, Jamia Millia Islamia University, Jawaharlal Nehru University, and Delhi University among others.
    There are 44 central universities participating and offering admission in UG courses through the CUET UG 2023.
