Jharkhand PGT Recruitment 2022: Date, eligibility and other details

Mini Aspirants for Jharkhand PGT will be able to apply for the position from August 25. According to the JSSC, a total of 3,210 posts are up for grabs this time.

The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has invited applications for post-graduate teacher (PGT) vacancies. A highly sought-after position, a PGT teaches students of senior secondary or higher secondary classes. As the name suggests, candidates should have at least a post-graduate degree in the relevant subjects to be eligible for the vacancies. Also, candidates should have passed their post-graduation course with at least 50 percent marks and a B. Ed degree from a recognised university.

Aspirants for Jharkhand PGT will be able to apply for the position from August 25. The last date to apply for the post is September 23 (till 11 pm). Similarly, the last date to submit the application fee is September 29 while the last date to upload a photo and the digital signature is September 27.

The JSSC will also provide a correction window for candidates to make any corrections in their application between September 29 and October 1. However, the exam date is yet to be announced.

According to the JSSC, a total of 3,210 posts are up for grabs this time. Here is a break-up of the seat reservation -- 2,137 vacancies for general category candidates, 718 for reserved candidates, 204 for backlog and 61 for the backlog in reserved categories. Vacancies are available for the posts of teachers of several subjects, including English, Commerce, Mathematics, Physics, Sanskrit, History, Economics, Hindi, Geography, Chemistry, and Biology.

The age limit to apply for the job is 21 to 40 years as of January 1, 2022. However, age relaxations would be given to reserved category candidates as per government norms. Candidates would be selected for the post based on the written exam and document verification. The salary range of a Jharkhand PGT would start from Rs 47,600.

While the application process hasn't begun yet, candidates will find the application form on the official website of JSSC (www. jssc.nic.in ) from August 25.