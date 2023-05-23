JAC class 10th and 12th results to be released today, check how to download

In contrast to the theory tests, which were given from March 14 through April 5 from 2 pm to 5:20 pm, this year's JAC Class 12 practical exams were held from February 2 through March 4. At 3:30 pm, JAC findings will be made public.
The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is all set to announce the Jharkhand Class 10th 11th 12th results 2023 at their official websites – jac.nic.in, jharresults.nic.in, or jac.jharkhand.gov.in.
Students enrolled in the Jharkhand Board can access their results for Classes 10, 11, and 12 by inputting their roll number, birthdate, registration number, and other information.
JAC 10th 11th 12th Result 2023 at jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in: How to Check
Visit the official websites – jac.nic.in or jharresults.nic.in, or jac.jharkhand.gov.in
On the homepage click on the result link.
Enter your details like name, date of birth and registration number or roll number.
The JAC Board result will be displayed on the screen.
In 2022, the results for the Class 12 Science stream were released on June 21, while those for the Arts and Commerce streams were released on June 30. In 2022, the overall pass percentage was 92.25 percent. Between February 6 and February 27, practical tests were scheduled, and between March 24 and April 15, theory exams were held.
3,73,893 students in JAC Class 10 in total passed the matriculation exams.
