English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeeducation NewsJAC class 10th and 12th results to be released today, check how to download

JAC class 10th and 12th results to be released today, check how to download

JAC class 10th and 12th results to be released today, check how to download
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 23, 2023 3:03:40 PM IST (Published)

In contrast to the theory tests, which were given from March 14 through April 5 from 2 pm to 5:20 pm, this year's JAC Class 12 practical exams were held from February 2 through March 4. At 3:30 pm, JAC findings will be made public.

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is all set to announce the Jharkhand Class 10th 11th 12th results 2023 at their official websites – jac.nic.in, jharresults.nic.in, or jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Students enrolled in the Jharkhand Board can access their results for Classes 10, 11, and 12 by inputting their roll number, birthdate, registration number, and other information.
In contrast to the theory tests, which were given from March 14 through April 5 from 2 pm to 5:20 pm, this year's JAC Class 12 practical exams were held from February 2 through March 4. At 3:30 pm, JAC findings will be made public.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X