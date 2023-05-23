JAC class 10th and 12th results to be released today, check how to download

In contrast to the theory tests, which were given from March 14 through April 5 from 2 pm to 5:20 pm, this year's JAC Class 12 practical exams were held from February 2 through March 4. At 3:30 pm, JAC findings will be made public.

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is all set to announce the Jharkhand Class 10th 11th 12th results 2023 at their official websites – jac.nic.in, jharresults.nic.in, or jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Students enrolled in the Jharkhand Board can access their results for Classes 10, 11, and 12 by inputting their roll number, birthdate, registration number, and other information.

In contrast to the theory tests, which were given from March 14 through April 5 from 2 pm to 5:20 pm, this year's JAC Class 12 practical exams were held from February 2 through March 4. At 3:30 pm, JAC findings will be made public.