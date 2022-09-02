Jharkhand Board JAC Class 11 result 2022 out: Here's how to download scorecard

By CNBCTV18.com

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) rolled out the result of Class 11 final examination on September 1. Students who appeared in the JAC Class 11 Board Exam can check their results from the official website using their login credentials.

The Jharkhand Board has declared Class 11 Result 2022 for Arts, Science, and Commerce Stream. The pass percentage of JAC Class 11 results was announced as 93.7 percent.

The direct link for JAC 11th results 2022 is here.

You can also visit these official websites to check JAC Class 11 results 2022. The list includes -- jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in

Students would need their admit cards as they will have to use their roll number and/or other information to view the results. Prior to this, JAC announced Class 10, 12 and Class 8, 9 examination results.

JAC Class 11 Results 2022: How to check

Step 1 - Logon to the official website

Step 2 - Click on the link -- JAC Class 11 Results

Step 3 - Fill in your login credentials. Click 'submit'

Step 4 - The JAC Class 11 Result 2022 will appear on your screen.

Step 5 - Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

The JAC Class 11 board exams were conducted offline by adhering to all the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the government of India. Students who manage to clear JAC Class 11 exam will be eligible to appear for class 12 admissions. The JAC organised the Term 1 exam from May 7 to May 9. On the other hand, the exam for Term 2 was held from June 16 to July 11.

Meanwhile, the Jharkhand Class 10 Board and Class 12 Science stream results were out on June 21. The Class 12 JAC Arts and Commerce stream result was rolled out on June 30, 2022. The overall pass percentage for Jharkhand Board Class 10 students was recorded at 92.19 percent and the pass percentage for JAC Class 12 stream-wise was calculated to be: 92.25 percent for Science, 97.43 percent for Arts, and 97.43 percent for Commerce.