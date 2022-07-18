JEECUP 2022 results for UPJEE to be announced today: Here is how to check

The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) will announce the results of the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination for Polytechnic UPJEE (P) 2022 today. Candidates who appeared for the UPJEE (P) can check their results on https://jeecup.admissions.nic.in/ once they are announced in the evening.

The UPJEE (P) is a state-level examination that is conducted for admissions in the government and private polytechnic colleges of Uttar Pradesh. The computer-based exam is conducted for engineering diploma, management and post-diploma courses.

The UPJEE (P) 2022 entrance examination was conducted in online mode from June 27 to 30. Earlier, it was scheduled to commence from June 6, but it got deferred to June 27. The JEECUP 2022 answer key was released on July 3.

How to check the UPJEE (P) 2022 results.

Once the results are declared, candidates can check their scores by following the steps given below:

They can visit the official website https://jeecup.admissions.nic.in/.

Click on the JEECUP 2022 result link provided on the home page.

The candidate will be asked to log in with the required credentials such as UPJEE roll number, date of birth and security pin.

Once the candidate submits the details, the scores will appear on the screen.

The candidate can then download the UPJEE 2022 scorecard and take a printout for future reference.

Counselling round

Those who qualify in the JEECUP 2022 will be eligible to apply for the counselling process. After the counselling session, the candidates will be offered admissions based on their choices and ranks through a seat allocation process. JEECUP will conduct the seat allotment process in three rounds.