JEE Mains Results 2023: NTA to release the Session 2 results likely today, here's how to check

Although the NTA has not given any official statement on the date of releasing the results still it is very likely that they will release the results before April 30 as IIT Guwahati is going to begin JEE Advanced 2023 registrations on April 30.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to declare the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 Session 2 results soon. The NTA has released the final provisional answer key for Paper of Session 2 and the results are expected to be released next.

Candidates can check their JEE Main 2023 result on jeemain.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in.

The JEE Main 2023 Session 2 exam was conducted from April 6 to April 15, 2023, with approximately 9.4 lakh candidates appearing for the exams.

Although the NTA has not given any official statement on the date of releasing the results still it is very likely that they will release the results before April 30 as IIT Guwahati is going to begin JEE Advanced 2023 registrations on April 30.

With the session 2 results NTA will also announce candidates' all India ranks as they were not announced after the session 1 results.

How to check JEE Mains 2023 session 2 results

Step 1: Visit the official website of the exam conducting authority, www.jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Find and click on the link for the JEE Main result 2023 available on the home page.

Step 3: Enter provided login credentials and click on submit.

Step 4: Your JEE Main 2023 Session 2 result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the result, and download the scorecard for the JEE Main exam for further reference.

Additionally based on the results of JEE-Mains Paper 1 and Paper 2, the top 2.6 lakh candidates will be eligible to appear for the JEE-Advanced exam, which is a one-stop exam to get admission into the 23 premier Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).