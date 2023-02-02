JEE Mains Session 1 answer key out, here's how to download 

Candidates who appeared in the JEE Main 2023 session 1 exam can download the answer keys by logging in using their application number, date of birth and security pin.

The National Testing Agency has uploaded the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2023) session 1 answer key along with recorded responses and question papers 1 and 2 on the official website on Thursday.

The Agency issued a notice saying that it has "uploaded the Provisional Answer Keys for Paper 1 (BE/BTech), Paper 2 A (BArch), and Paper 2B (BPlanning) on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in, for candidates to challenge."

NTA, in the notice, shared the procedure to download and challenge the Answer Key. It said that the candidates who are not satisfied by the answer key can challenge it by paying a non-refundable processing fees of Rs 200.

Display of Provisional Answer Keys and Challenges- JEE (Main)- 2023 Session 1 @EduMinOfIndia @PIBHRD pic.twitter.com/MyjmVZtzy3 — National Testing Agency (@DG_NTA) February 2, 2023

Procedure to download/Challenge Answer Key

1. Visit the official website https://jeemain.nta.nic.in

2. Click on the Answer Key challenge link on homepage

3. Login through application number and password or application number and date of birth and enter Security Pin as displayed and submit.

4. View the answer sheet, match your answers and download it

5. To challenge, select the Question IDs for JEE (Main) -2023 Session 1 (January 2023). Select the correct answer.

6. Upload supporting documents in a single pdf file and select the desired option for Mathematics/Physics/Chemistry for Paper1 (B.E./B. Tech.), Mathematics/Aptitude Test for Paper 2A (B.Arch.), and Mathematics /Aptitude Test / Planning for Paper 2B (B.Planning), scroll down and "Save your Claim".

7. Pay a non-refundable processing fee @200/- for each question challenged through Debit Credit Card or Net Banking.

The JEE (Main), 2023 Session 1 was conducted throughout the country and abroad on January 24, 25,28, 29, 30, 31 and February 1, 2023 in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

The agency said that the challenge will be verified by the panel of Subject Experts and if found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared, the agency added.

It also mentioned that Key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final and no further challenge will be accepted after February 4, 2023 up to 8.00 pm.