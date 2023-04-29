homeeducation NewsJEE Mains 2023 Session 2 result out: Steps to check your score online

JEE Mains 2023 Session 2 result out: Steps to check your score online

JEE Mains 2023 Session 2 result out: Steps to check your score online
2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 29, 2023 12:08:11 PM IST (Updated)

The exam was held from April 6 to April 15, 2023, and the answer key was released on April 19. Over 8 lakh applicants took the JEE Main Session 2 tests this year.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results for Session 2 of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2023. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in.

Recommended Articles

View All
India's economic growth may rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure

India's economic growth may rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure

Apr 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth

Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth

Apr 28, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

China pushes to digitise coal mines for safety, efficiency — where India stands

China pushes to digitise coal mines for safety, efficiency — where India stands

Apr 27, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

IPO vs OFS — these two are as different as cheese and chalk, but why not SEBI draw the line in between

IPO vs OFS — these two are as different as cheese and chalk, but why not SEBI draw the line in between

Apr 27, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read


The exam was held from April 6 to April 15, 2023, and the answer key was released on April 19. Students were allowed to raise objections until April 21, 2023. Over 8 lakh applicants took the JEE Main Session 2 tests this year.
The agency released the final provisional answer key on April 24, 2023. The cut-offs and All India Ranks have also been published. The cut-off for JEE Advanced this year has seen an increase, with the threshold now at the 90th percentile.
ALSO READ |
AIBE results 2023 to be announced soon, know how to check your score
To check the results, candidates should:
  • Visit the official NTA JEE website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
  • · Click on the "JEE Mains Result 2023 for Session 2” link.
  • · Enter the necessary information on the new page.
  • · Click on the "Submit" button.
  • · The results will be displayed on the screen.
    • Candidates should review and download the page and keep a printed copy for future reference.
    The final answer key has also been released. The NTA has dropped 10 questions from the final answer key, which was released on April 24. However, the agency has also stated that candidates who appeared for the exam on a specific date will be given full marks for the dropped questions.
    ALSO READ | Earn Rs 10,000 a day — One click to earn a little extra can drain your life savings
    After the release of the JEE Mains 2023 results, students can apply for JEE Advanced 2023, which is scheduled to begin on April 30, 2023. Successful candidates can apply for the exam through the official website for JEE Advanced- jeeadv.ac.in.
    Candidates may be admitted to Bachelor of Electronics, Bachelor of Technology, and BArch programmes at National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), and Centrally Funded Technical Institutes (CFTIs) with their JEE Main 2023 exam results, subject to the counselling process and cut-off scores.
    (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
    First Published: Apr 29, 2023 11:24 AM IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    JEE (Joint Entrance Examination)JEE Main ResultNational Testing Agency (NTA)