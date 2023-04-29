JEE Mains 2023 Session 2 result out: Steps to check your score online

The exam was held from April 6 to April 15, 2023, and the answer key was released on April 19. Over 8 lakh applicants took the JEE Main Session 2 tests this year.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results for Session 2 of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2023. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in.

The exam was held from April 6 to April 15, 2023, and the answer key was released on April 19. Students were allowed to raise objections until April 21, 2023. Over 8 lakh applicants took the JEE Main Session 2 tests this year.

The agency released the final provisional answer key on April 24, 2023. The cut-offs and All India Ranks have also been published. The cut-off for JEE Advanced this year has seen an increase, with the threshold now at the 90th percentile.

To check the results, candidates should:

Visit the official NTA JEE website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

· Click on the "JEE Mains Result 2023 for Session 2” link.

· Enter the necessary information on the new page.

· Click on the "Submit" button.

· The results will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates should review and download the page and keep a printed copy for future reference.

The final answer key has also been released. The NTA has dropped 10 questions from the final answer key, which was released on April 24. However, the agency has also stated that candidates who appeared for the exam on a specific date will be given full marks for the dropped questions.

After the release of the JEE Mains 2023 results, students can apply for JEE Advanced 2023, which is scheduled to begin on April 30, 2023. Successful candidates can apply for the exam through the official website for JEE Advanced- jeeadv.ac.in.

Candidates may be admitted to Bachelor of Electronics, Bachelor of Technology, and BArch programmes at National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), and Centrally Funded Technical Institutes (CFTIs) with their JEE Main 2023 exam results, subject to the counselling process and cut-off scores.