JEE Mains 2023 Session 2 result out: Steps to check your score online

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results for Session 2 of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2023. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in.

The exam was held from April 6 to April 15, 2023, and the answer key was released on April 19. Students were allowed to raise objections until April 21, 2023. Over 8 lakh applicants took the JEE Main Session 2 tests this year.

The agency released the final provisional answer key on April 24, 2023. The cut-offs and All India Ranks have also been published. The cut-off for JEE Advanced this year has seen an increase, with the threshold now at the 90th percentile.