JEE Mains 2023 Session 2 result out: Steps to check your score online

2 Min(s) Read
The exam was held from April 6 to April 15, 2023, and the answer key was released on April 19. Over 8 lakh applicants took the JEE Main Session 2 tests this year.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results for Session 2 of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2023. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in.
Recommended ArticlesView All
India's economic growth may rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure
Apr 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth
Apr 28, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
China pushes to digitise coal mines for safety, efficiency — where India stands
Apr 27, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
IPO vs OFS — these two are as different as cheese and chalk, but why not SEBI draw the line in between
Apr 27, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
The exam was held from April 6 to April 15, 2023, and the answer key was released on April 19. Students were allowed to raise objections until April 21, 2023. Over 8 lakh applicants took the JEE Main Session 2 tests this year.
The agency released the final provisional answer key on April 24, 2023. The cut-offs and All India Ranks have also been published. The cut-off for JEE Advanced this year has seen an increase, with the threshold now at the 90th percentile.