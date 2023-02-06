JEE mains 2023 Session 1 results to be out soon; here is how to check

The NTA is likely to release the results for the JEE Main exam for Session 1 held in January-February on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. The NTA has released the final provisional answer key for Paper 1 (BE/BTech) of the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 exam and candidates can download the final answer key from the website.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to declare the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 result soon. The NTA has released the final provisional answer key for Paper 1 of Session 1 and the results are expected to be released next. Candidates can check their JEE Main 2023 result on jeemain.nta.nic.in

Session 2 of the JEE Main examination will be conducted on April 6, 7, 8, 09, 10, 11, and April 12.

Here’s how to check JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Result

Step 1: Visit the official website of the exam conducting authority, Visit the official website of the exam conducting authority, www.jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Find and click on the link for the JEE Main result 2023 available on the home page.

Step 3: Enter provided login credentials and click on submit.

Step 4: Your JEE Main 2023 Session 1 result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the result, and download the scorecard for the JEE Main exam for further reference.

As per a Livemint report, this year, over 9 lakh applicants registered for the JEE Main 2023 session 1 exam. Out of the total candidates, 8.6 lahks registered for paper 1 BE, BTech while 0.46 lakh for paper 2 BArch and B Planning.

A candidate needs to be among the top 2.5 lakh candidates who qualify for JEE Mains, to be eligible for the JEE Advanced exam.

The JEE Main exam comprises two papers, Paper 1 is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (BE/BTech.) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), and Institutions/Universities funded/recognised by participating State Governments.

Paper 2 (BArch and B Planning) of the exam is conducted for admission to B Arch and B Planning courses in the country.

The JEE Main exam is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs.