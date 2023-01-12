JEE Mains 2023: NTA revises 75% eligibility criteria, registration for entrance exam ends today

The registration process for JEE Main ends on January 12. The first session of the national level entrance test is scheduled between January 24-31.

The Ministry of Education (MoE) on Tuesday decided that in addition to the eligibility requirement of scoring 75 percent or above in the class 12 exam, students from the top 20 percentile of all boards will be eligible to seek admission based on their JEE Main score.

In addition to the candidate's All India Rank (AIR) in the national entrance exam for engineering admissions, aspirants are required to achieve a grade point average of 75 percent or higher in class 12 in order to be considered for admission, according to the JEE Main information brochure published by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The qualifying aggregate score was set at 65 percent or higher for SC/ST candidates.

The same standard was followed earlier as well, although it had been put on hold for the previous three years because of the Covid pandemic. Due to the pandemic conditions, there was a lack of consistency in the evaluation procedures used by various boards, both state and national. The original eligibility requirements were reintroduced together with the return to normalcy in board exam evaluation.

However, this led to opposition from aspiring candidates and parents. The students argued that restoring that 75 percent marks in 12th standard criteria for admission in colleges has shattered the dreams of many students who took a drop after clearing 12th standard in 2021.

A petition was filed on December 26 in the Bombay High Court by Anubha Sahai, lawyer and President of India Wide Parents Association against NTA on the issue.

Apart from the clash with exams, Sahai told CNBC-TV18.com that the students also told her about the issue of the 75 percent criteria. Many students who gave boards in 2020 and 2021 couldn’t perform well due to the obvious pressure of the pandemic. They did although perform decently in JEE Mains and after not getting their preferred government college in counselling which wrapped up in November this year they decided to take a drop and now they cannot get admission in any IIT or NIT due to the 75 percent criteria, added Sahai.

“This criteria was notably removed in 2021 and now has been suddenly brought back after the time of sitting for improvement exams (exams held for passed students to reappear for board exams for improvement in score) has passed. Further the entrance exam dates are usually released three to four months prior to the exam, but this time it was not followed, so JEE Main 2023 should be postponed to April 2023,” said Sahai.

After the requests, an additional eligibility criterion is now included, after a meeting on Tuesday. As part of the 20-percentile criteria, those who do not score 75 percent and above will also be able to appear for the examination and can then participate in the application process.

In addition to their AIR in JEE Main, students must also score 75 percent or higher in their class 12 board exam, or rank in the top 20 percentile of their respective board exam results.

The registration process for JEE Main ends on January 12. The first session of the national level entrance test is scheduled between January 24-31.