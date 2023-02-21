JEE Mains 2023: Bombay High Court to hear plea on 75% eligibility criteria, here's what students have been demanding

Aspirants for JEE Main 2023 have protested against the revised guideline on several social media platforms. According to them, top 20 percentile eligibility criteria vary from board to board and are not uniform.

The Bombay High Court will hear a PIL challenging the eligibility criteria of 75 per cent and top 20 percentile for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2023 today, February 21.

JEE Main aspirants have asked for 75 percent and top 20 percentile criteria to be removed or lowered to 50 percent in this year's entrance exam, according to the Public Interest Litigation.

What has happened so far

The JEE Mains 2023 session 1 exam was conducted on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31, 2023 as per the schedule by National Testing Agency.

For admission to NITs, IIITs, and CFTIs, the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) reinstated their eligibility criteria of 75 percent in Class 12 board exams in the JEE Mains 2023 brochure.

After this students flooded twitter, held protest and even filled a petition to get this criteria removed.

The students argued that restoring that 75 percent marks in 12th standard criteria for admission in colleges has shattered the dreams of many students who took a drop after clearing 12th standard in 2021.

A petition was filed on December 26 in the Bombay High Court by Anubha Sahai, lawyer and President of India Wide Parents Association against NTA on the issue.

Sahai told CNBC-TV18com that many students who completed their boards in 2020 and 2021 weren’t able to perform well in the exams. These students came to her requesting for legal help as their letter to NTA and the Education Ministry weren’t getting any results

In January, a Bombay High Court bench headed by acting Chief Justice SV Gangpurwala and Justice Sandeep V Marne heard the PIL on the issue of postponement of the January session of JEE Main 2023 and the 75 per cent eligibility criterion.

The bench had refused to postpone the JEE Mains exam and said that the eligibility criterion issue will once again be heard in February.

Following the protest the Ministry of Education (MoE) decided that in addition to the eligibility requirement of scoring 75 percent or above in the class 12 exam, students from the top 20 percentile of all boards will be eligible to seek admission based on their JEE Main score.

In addition to the candidate's All India Rank (AIR) in the national entrance exam for engineering admissions, aspirants are required to achieve a grade point average of 75 percent or higher in class 12 in order to be considered for admission, according to the JEE Main information brochure published by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The qualifying aggregate score was set at 65 percent or higher for SC/ST candidates.

Simply put, as per the revised guidelines apart from the All India Rank (AIR) of the candidate in JEE Main, a student should either have scored 75 per cent or above in the Class 12 board exam, or have appeared among the top 20 percentile candidates of the respective board exam result to get admission in IITs, NITs and CFTIs.

What are the students demanding?

IIT Guwahati's early JEE Advanced brochure stated that candidates must have obtained at least 75 percent in their class 12 board exams, with a minimum aggregate mark of 65 percent for SC, ST, and PwD candidates, or must rank among the top 20 percentiles of successful candidates in their respective boards based on their category. Earlier, the top 20 percentile criterion for the Main exam was not provided.

Aspirants for JEE Main 2023 have protested against the revised guideline on several social media platforms. According to them, top 20 percentile eligibility criteria vary from board to board and are not uniform.

Many students who gave boards in 2020 and 2021 couldn’t perform well due to the obvious pressure of the pandemic. They did although perform decently in JEE Mains and after not getting their preferred government college in counselling which wrapped up in November this year they decided to take a drop and now they cannot get admission in any IIT or NIT due to the 75 percent criteria, added Sahai.

“This criteria was notably removed in 2021 and now has been suddenly brought back after the time of sitting for improvement exams (exams held for passed students to reappear for board exams for improvement in score) has passed. Further the entrance exam dates are usually released three to four months prior to the exam, but this time it was not followed, so JEE Main 2023 should be postponed to April 2023,” said Sahai.

Now the 20 percentile varies from board to board and is problematic as per students. Speaking to Free Press Journal, a JEE Main 2023 aspirant said that the top 20 percentile scores for Maharashtra state board went over 75 percent in the previous years, for ICSE it might even be 90 percent, whereas the Bihar state board has 65 percent over the past few years. This means that only students from certain states are allowed wiggle room when it comes to the benchmark of 75 percent.

Further Sahai also mentioned that the 20 percentile decision will have an impact on students who had their exam in the 30:70 ratio term 1 and term 2 basis for CBSE Board.

“75 percent criteria and top 20 percentile is going to have an impact on those who are the victims of 30:70 criteria by CBSE board. Those who performed well in the first session and were evaluated based on 30:70 criteria,” she tweeted.

The 12th board exams were held over two terms in 2021–2022, as part of a new evaluation approach that the CBSE implemented to support Competency-Based Education (CBE). Objective questions (MCQ) were present in Term 1 while the customary subjective (short and long-form) questions were present in Term 2. In the final result term 1 had 30 percent weightage while term 2 had 70 percent weightage.

Many students, especially the ones who took a drop have also been saying that the 75 percent criteria has shattered their dreams of getting an IIT.

17-year-old Vatsalya Garg who is one student amongst thousands of students who decided to take a drop after counselling wrapped up in November 2022, and he was also not able to perform well in the board examinations. The 75 percent criteria has shattered Garg’s dreams to be a student in one of the prestigious IIT’s.

“2020 and 2021 was a hectic year with classes going online and the pandemic creating chaos. I lost people really close to me in the second wave and was not able to perform well during the Class 12th board examination in 2021. The worst part is that I won’t be able to try for the IIT’s,” said Garg.

Further Garg mentioned that the top 20 percentile doesn’t benefit him and many other students like him as the top 20 percentile for CBSE Board usually is 85 percent.