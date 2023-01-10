JEE Mains 2023: Bombay High Court refuses to postpone exam, took look at 75% eligibility criteria issue in June

A petition was filed on December 26 in the Bombay High Court by Anubha Sahai, lawyer and President of India Wide Parents Association against NTA on the issue.

The Bombay High Court has refused the postponement of JEE Mains 2023 exam while hearing a petition on Tuesday.

"Any orders passed to postpone may have a cascading effect. If a student does not fare well in JEE January, he can compete in April. Extraordinary circumstances don't seem to exist. It wouldn't be appropriate to restrain the respondent from conducting a pan India exam." said court during the hearing as reported by Livelaw.

A petition was filed on December 26 in the HC by Anubha Sahai, lawyer and President of India Wide Parents Association against NTA on the issue.

“Most of the state boards have scheduled their pre-board and board examinations in the month of January 2023. Therefore, students will find it difficult to appear for the Mains,” the PIL stated.

The PIL also asked the High Court to look into removing the '75 percent marks in board exams' criteria for admissions to IIT and NITs, which was re-introduced by the National Testing Agency for JEE Mains in 2023.

The bench of Acting Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice Sandeep V. Marne while hearing the PIL, said “Your issue today is regarding the date. Eligibility criteria will be considered at the time of admission in June. So please restrict yourself to the issue of date today."

The National Testing Authority recently released the schedule for JEE Mains 2023 session 1 exam. The exam will be conducted on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31, 2023.

Following the release of the schedule, aspirants started flooding Twitter with demands to postpone JEE Mains 2023 exams to April as it is clashing with state board exams, pre board exams, practical exams and even entrance exams like CLAT (Common Law Entrance Test) and NDA (National Defence Academy).