English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeeducation News

JEE Mains 2023: Bombay High Court refuses to postpone exam, took look at 75% eligibility criteria issue in June

JEE Mains 2023: Bombay High Court refuses to postpone exam, took look at 75% eligibility criteria issue in June

JEE Mains 2023: Bombay High Court refuses to postpone exam, took look at 75% eligibility criteria issue in June
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Nishtha Pandey  Jan 10, 2023 5:47:41 PM IST (Updated)

A petition was filed on December 26 in the Bombay High Court by Anubha Sahai, lawyer and President of India Wide Parents Association against NTA on the issue.

The Bombay High Court has refused the postponement of JEE Mains 2023 exam while hearing a petition on Tuesday.

Recommended Articles

View All
Explained | Has Kashmir Files really been shortlisted for the Oscars?

Explained | Has Kashmir Files really been shortlisted for the Oscars?

IST3 Min(s) Read

Crypto makes it to Hollywood: More than half a dozen FTX-based productions in the making

Crypto makes it to Hollywood: More than half a dozen FTX-based productions in the making

IST5 Min(s) Read

Private investments in India doubled in Oct-Dec quarter on government initiatives, shows CMIE data

Private investments in India doubled in Oct-Dec quarter on government initiatives, shows CMIE data

IST3 Min(s) Read

After all the hookups, Tinder wants to redefine the relationship

After all the hookups, Tinder wants to redefine the relationship

IST6 Min(s) Read


"Any orders passed to postpone may have a cascading effect. If a student does not fare well in JEE January, he can compete in April. Extraordinary circumstances don't seem to exist. It wouldn't be appropriate to restrain the respondent from conducting a pan India exam." said court during the hearing as reported by Livelaw.
A petition was filed on December 26 in the HC by Anubha Sahai, lawyer and President of India Wide Parents Association against NTA on the issue.
“Most of the state boards have scheduled their pre-board and board examinations in the month of January 2023. Therefore, students will find it difficult to appear for the Mains,” the PIL stated.
The PIL also asked the High Court to look into removing the '75 percent marks in board exams' criteria for admissions to IIT and NITs, which was re-introduced by the National Testing Agency for JEE Mains in 2023.
The bench of Acting Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice Sandeep V. Marne while hearing the PIL, said “Your issue today is regarding the date. Eligibility criteria will be considered at the time of admission in June. So please restrict yourself to the issue of date today."
Also read: 24 students score 100 percentage marks in JEE Mains 2022 
The National Testing Authority recently released the schedule for JEE Mains 2023 session 1 exam. The exam will be conducted on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31, 2023.
Following the release of the schedule, aspirants started flooding Twitter with demands to postpone JEE Mains 2023 exams to April as it is clashing with state board exams, pre board exams, practical exams and even entrance exams like CLAT (Common Law Entrance Test) and NDA (National Defence Academy).
CNBC-TV18.com earlier spoke to Sahai and JEE Aspirants read the detailed report here -  JEE Mains 2023: Bombay HC to hear plea seeking exam postponement today, here is why students have been protesting
First Published: Jan 10, 2023 5:47 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Engineering entrance examination JEE

Previous Article

SBI Probationary Officer Prelims Result 2022 to be declared soon: Here is how to check

Next Article

How Professional Programmes are Driving Placement Success?

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X