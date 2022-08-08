By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Candidates who appeared for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) can check the result of the official website at https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the JEE Mains Session 2 result 2022 today. Candidates who appeared for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) can check the result of the official website at https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/ and http://ntaresults.nic.in/NTARESULTS_CMS/Page/Page?PageId=6&LangId=P

For now, students will be able to check the JEE Mains 2022 Result for Paper 1 of Session 2 exams.

The NTA released the tentative answer keys for Papers 1, Paper 2A, and Paper 2B for the JEE Mains Session 2 on August 3. The second session of the JEE Mains 2022 exam was held from July 25 to 30. More than 6 lakh candidates appeared for the JEE mains examination this year, Hindustan Times reported.

The NTA first released the provisional answer key and allowed candidates to raise objections.

ALSO READ:

How to check

To check JEE Mains Session 2 results, candidates need to log in to the official site https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/ and follow the steps mentioned below.

On the home page, candidates need to click on JEE Mains Result Session 2 link.

A new page will open in which candidates have to click on the ‘Download Score Card of JEE(Main) Session 2 Paper 1’ link.

On a new window, candidates will have to enter their login details such as application number, date of birth and security pin.

Once candidates submit the details, they will be able to view the result displayed on the screen.

Candidates are advised to download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

Students should check the details on the JEE Main Session 2 Result 2022 and make sure that they are mentioned correctly. In case of any discrepancy, candidates must contact the NTA.