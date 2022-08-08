Homeeducation news

JEE Mains Session 2 Results 2022 declared: Here is how to check it

JEE Mains Session 2 Results 2022 declared: Here is how to check it

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

Mini

Candidates who appeared for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) can check the result of the official website at https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the JEE Mains Session 2 result 2022 today. Candidates who appeared for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) can check the result of the official website at https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/ and http://ntaresults.nic.in/NTARESULTS_CMS/Page/Page?PageId=6&LangId=P.
For now, students will be able to check the JEE Mains 2022 Result for Paper 1 of Session 2 exams.
The NTA released the tentative answer keys for Papers 1, Paper 2A, and Paper 2B for the JEE Mains Session 2 on August 3. The second session of the JEE Mains 2022 exam was held from July 25 to 30. More than 6 lakh candidates appeared for the JEE mains examination this year, Hindustan Times reported.
The NTA first released the provisional answer key and allowed candidates to raise objections.
ALSO READ: 
TS EAMCET 2022 exam begins today: Check guidelines and other details here
How to check
To check JEE Mains Session 2 results, candidates need to log in to the official site https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/ and follow the steps mentioned below.
On the home page, candidates need to click on JEE Mains Result Session 2 link.
  • A new page will open in which candidates have to click on the ‘Download Score Card of JEE(Main) Session 2 Paper 1’ link.
  • On a new window, candidates will have to enter their login details such as application number, date of birth and security pin.
  • Once candidates submit the details, they will be able to view the result displayed on the screen.
  • Candidates are advised to download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.
    • ALSO READ:  JEE Main 2022 Session 2 answer key: How to download and raise objections
    Students should check the details on the JEE Main Session 2 Result 2022 and make sure that they are mentioned correctly. In case of any discrepancy, candidates must contact the NTA.
     
     
    (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)

    Tags

    entrance examsJEE (Joint Entrance Examination)JEE Main ResultJoint Entrance ExaminationJoint Entrance Examination (Main)

    Previous Article

    Odisha CHSE Class 12 Arts Result 2022 to be declared today: How to check

    Next Article

    Why data analytics is the hottest skill recruiters are looking for