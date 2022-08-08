Mini
Candidates who appeared for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) can check the result of the official website at https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the JEE Mains Session 2 result 2022 today. Candidates who appeared for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) can check the result of the official website at https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/ and http://ntaresults.nic.in/NTARESULTS_CMS/Page/Page?PageId=6&LangId=P.
For now, students will be able to check the JEE Mains 2022 Result for Paper 1 of Session 2 exams.
The NTA released the tentative answer keys for Papers 1, Paper 2A, and Paper 2B for the JEE Mains Session 2 on August 3. The second session of the JEE Mains 2022 exam was held from July 25 to 30. More than 6 lakh candidates appeared for the JEE mains examination this year, Hindustan Times reported.
The NTA first released the provisional answer key and allowed candidates to raise objections.
ALSO READ:
How to check
To check JEE Mains Session 2 results, candidates need to log in to the official site https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/ and follow the steps mentioned below.
On the home page, candidates need to click on JEE Mains Result Session 2 link.
Students should check the details on the JEE Main Session 2 Result 2022 and make sure that they are mentioned correctly. In case of any discrepancy, candidates must contact the NTA.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)