JEE Main Session 2 Registration to begin soon, here is how to apply

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 13, 2023 5:54:48 PM IST

The JEE Mains registration window was expected to open on February 7 but was delayed. Once the process for the JEE Main April 2023 session begins, the registration link will be available on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. The National Testing Agency will be conducting the JEE Main April Session 2023 exam on April 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, and 12. 

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be opening the portal for JEE Main Session Registration 2023 soon. The registration window was expected to open on February 7 but was delayed. Once the process for the JEE Main April 2023 session begins, the registration link will be available on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates will be able to register on the website using their login credentials. The results of JEE Main Session 1 on February 6.

The JEE Main April Session 2023 exam will be held on April 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, and 12. The National Testing Agency will be will also be releasing the list of cities where the exams will be conducted by the third week of March. The admit card for the upcoming exam is expected to be released by the last week of March.
Government jobs alert: List of recruitment drives to apply in this week
How to Register for JEE Main Session 2
Step 1: Go to the JEE Main official website at - jeemain.nta.nic.in
Step 2: Find and select the link for JEE Main 2023 Session 2 registration under the latest news section.
Step 3: Use your previously generated login credentials to login into the portal.
Step 4: If you haven’t generated login credentials then enter your personal details and create a new login ID.
Step 5: Once logged in, fill in your details and complete the application form as per the instructions.
ALSO READ: Bihar computer teacher recruitment 2023: Check vacancies, eligibility and other details
Step 6: Upload all the necessary documents as per the instructions.
Step 7: Complete the payment for registration in online mode. Male candidates belonging to the unreserved category will have to pay Rs 1,000 and female candidates belonging to the unreserved category will have to pay Rs 800. Candidates belonging to PwD and SC/ST categories will have to pay Rs 500 as the application fee.
Step 8: Submit the application form and download the form.
ALSO READ: Uttarakhand governor gives consent to ordinance meant to curb the use of unfair means in recruitment exams
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
