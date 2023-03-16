JEE Main Session 2 registration ends today; how to apply

The NTA had earlier closed the registration window on March 12. But, after student requests, the agency reopened the registration window for two days March 15 to 16. Candidates can submit the application form by 11:50 pm today.

The registration window for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Session 2 will close today. The National Testing Agency (NTA) had earlier closed the registration window on March 12. However, after student requests, the national agency reopened the registration window for two days March 15 to 16.

Candidates who have not yet registered for the exam can submit the JEE Main application form by 11:50 pm today.

“This opportunity is being provided for all those candidates who applied for JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 1 but could not register for JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 2 earlier as well as for those candidates who want to apply as fresh candidates for the JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 2,” the official notification from the NTA read.

The NTA will be conducting the JEE Main April Session 2023 exam on April 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, and 12. The NTA is expected to release the list of cities where the exams will be conducted over the next week. The admit card will be released by the last week of March.

Here is how to apply to JEE Main Session 2

Step 1. Go to the official JEE Main website at Go to the official JEE Main website at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2. Look for the link to the registration page under the latest news section and click on it.

Step 3. Use your login credentials to access the portal. If you don't have a login ID, create one by providing your personal details.

Step 4. Fill out the application form with your information according to the instructions provided.

Step 5. Upload all the necessary documents as directed.

Step 6. Pay the registration fee online. The fee for male candidates in the unreserved category is Rs 1,000; for female candidates in the unreserved category, it is Rs 800; and for PwD and SC/ST candidates, it is Rs 500.

Step 7. Submit your application and save a copy of the form for future reference.