JEE Main Session 2 exam today: Check important instructions and guidelines

Day five of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 session two begins on Friday. The exam for Paper 1 (BE and BTech) will be conducted in the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

As many as 6,29,778 candidates applied for JEE Main 2022 session 2 exam this year. The JEE Main Paper 1 exams are conducted for admission to BE and BTech programmes. The test will be conducted for Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics subjects in computer-based mode and comprises 90 questions.

The JEE Main Session 2 Paper 2 for BArch and BPlanning will be held from July 30.

Here’s the checklist for JEE Main 2022 Session 2 exam

All candidates need to carry their admit card for JEE Main session 2. They can be downloaded from the National Testing Agency (NTA) website and then a colour printout on an A4 size sheet can be taken.

Candidates need to carry one passport-size photograph. It should be the same as the one uploaded for the online application form.

An original copy of a valid Photo ID proof such as PAN card, driving license, voter ID, passport, Aadhaar card with photograph, ration card, or Class 12 admit card is also mandatory to carry.

Candidates need to carry a transparent ballpoint pen and their own transparent water bottle.

Candidates are required to bring their personal hand sanitizer (50 ml).

Sugar tablets/fruits (like banana/apple/orange) are allowed for diabetic candidates.

Guidelines

–All candidates are required to follow strict COVID-19 guidelines. They must wear a face mask at all times, follow social distancing and carry their own hand sanitisers to the exam centre.

–Items like metallic objects, communication devices, electronic gadgets, and jewellery are banned.

–Candidates are also not allowed to wear shoes or footwear with thick soles and clothes/garments with large buttons or pockets.

–Candidates wearing special attire due to religious reasons are required to report to the exam centre early for mandatory frisking.