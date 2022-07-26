JEE Main Session 2 admit card released for Paper 2: Here’s how to download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 session 2 for Paper 2 (BArch and BPlanning) today. Admit cards for candidates who will be appearing for the Paper 1 (BTech/BE) at test centres outside of India has also been released. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website portals- jeemain.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in

Here's how to download the Paper 2 admit card for JEE Main Session 2

Step 1: Go to the official website portal : Go to the official website portal jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Find and click on the ‘admit card’ link.

Step 3: Enter the registered ID along with the date of birth to login.

Step 4: The JEE Main admit card will appear on your screen.

Step 5: For future reference, download the admit card and take a printout on a A4 size paper.

All candidates appearing for the exam must carry their JEE Main Session 2 admit card along with one valid photo ID proof to the exam centre. Candidates who fail to do so will not be allowed to appear for the exam.

The JEE main session 2 exams for Paper 2 will be conducted on July 30, 2022. The JEE Main session 2 exam for Engineering courses is ongoing. The NTA has informed that the JEE Main session 2 exams in overseas centres will be held on July 28 and July 29, 2022.

The NTA had conducted the first session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) from June 20 to June 29, 2022. The official answer key for the JEE Main 2022 session 1 exam, question paper, and recorded response sheets for session 1 were released by the NTA on July 2.