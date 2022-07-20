JEE Main Session 2 Admit card likely to be released today: Where to check and how to download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the admit card for the Session 2 of the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) 2022, today on the official website. The Session 2 exam city intimation slips will be released before the admit cards. The JEE Main Session 2 exams were earlier scheduled to be held from July 21 to 30.

However, the exam was postponed to a later date which is likely to be July 23 or 24, 2022, Times Now reported. However, the NTA is likely to release the admit cards for the exam soon. Once released, candidates can download the admit card from the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Here is how to download the JEE Mains Session 2 admit card

Step 1: Go to the official website of the exam portal at Go to the official website of the exam portal at www.jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Find and click on the link that reads, ‘Download JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Admit Card 2022’ displayed on the homepage.

Step 3: Login using your credentials such as application number, date of birth, and security pin.

Step 4: Your JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Admit Card 2022 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the admit card and take a printout of the same in a A4 size paper.

The JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Admit Card will contain the following details.

Name and roll number of the candidate

Name of the examination

Examination session details

Papers that the candidate is appearing for

Name of exam centre and address

Important instructions for candidates

The NTA is expected to release the Exam Slip before the JEE Main Session 2 admit card. The Exam City Intimation Slip will contain details of the candidates, the exam schedule, exam city details, and the examination slot. All candidates appearing for the exam are advised keep an eye on the official website of NTA for further information.