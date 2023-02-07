English
JEE Main Session 1 list of toppers released: 20 students score 100 percentile, check list

JEE Main Session 1 list of toppers released: 20 students score 100 percentile, check list

Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 7, 2023 6:51:08 PM IST (Published)

JEE mains toppers list 2023 was released by the NTA. The results were announced in a record five days, and as per the list of toppers, a total of 20 candidates scored 100 percentile or 100 NTA scores and no female candidate was in the top 20 list.

The National Testing Agency has released the list of toppers of the Joint Entrance Examination, Main 2023 Session 1 exam. This year, the results were announced in a record five days, and as per the list of toppers, a total of 20 candidates scored 100 percentile or 100 NTA scores.

The JEE Main Session 1 exam included Paper 1 and Paper 2 exams and the results were announced on Monday night on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.
This time no female candidates were featured in the top 20 list. The female topper of the exam was Meesala Pranathi Sreeja with a 99.997259 NTA score.
The 20 toppers list included 14 candidates from the general category, four from the OBC category and one each from gen-EWS and SC categories.
ALSO READ:
JEE mains 2023 Session 1 results to be out soon; here is how to check
Md Sahil Akhtar emerged as the PwD topper with a 99.9848042 NTA score, Deshank Pratap Singh is the SC topper with a 100 NTA score, and the ST topper is Dheeravath Thanuj with a 99.99041 NTA score and Deshank Pratap Singh is the SC topper with 100 NTA score.
Here is the complete list of toppers who scored 100 percentile/100 NTA score in the JEE Main Session 1 exam.
  1. Abhineet Majety
  2. Amogh Jalan
  3. Apurva Samota
  4. Ashik Stenny
  5. Bikkina Abhinav Chowdary
  6. Deshank Pratap Singh
  7. Dhruv Sanjay Jain
  8. Duggineni Venkata Yugesh
  9. Gulshan Kumar
  10. Guthikonda Abhiram
  11. Kaushal Vijayvergiya
  12. Krish Gupta
  13. Mayank Son
  14. N K Vishwaajith
  15. Nipun Goel
  16. Rishi Kalra
  17. Suthar Harshul Sanjaybhai
  18. Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy
  19. Soham Das
    21. Here is how to download the JEE Main Session 1 Toppers List
    Step 1: Visit www.jeemain.nta.nic.in the official website portal of the NTA for checking the results.
    Step 2: Find and click on the link available for the toppers list, displayed on the homepage.
    Step 3: The JEE Main list of toppers will appear on your screen.
    Step 4: Download the JEE Toppers list in PDF format and save it for future reference.
    ALSO READ:  ICAI CA Foundation Result Dec 2022 declared, check how to view scores
    The NTA also released the official notification regarding the JEE Main Session 2 registration process. As per the notification, the registration process will begin today once the link is activated on the official website, www.jeemain.nta.nic.in. The session 2 exams will be held in April.
    On the basis of the results of JEE-Mains Session 1, Paper 1 and Paper 2 exam, the top 2.6 lakh candidates will be eligible to appear for the next round, the JEE Advanced exam, which acts as a one-stop exam to get admission into the 23 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).
    (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
