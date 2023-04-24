JEE Main Session 2 result to be released soon: Check date and time

The JEE Advanced examination is conducted for the selection of candidates for admission into the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the toppers, cut-off marks, percentile and other details along with the JEE Mains results on the official website at nta.ac.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 (April Session) result today, according to reports. Candidates who appeared for the JEE Main 2023 April Session examination will be able to check their results on the official NTA website at www.jeemain.nta.nic.in by logging in using their application number and date of birth. The NTA will announce the toppers, cut-off marks, percentile and other details along with the JEE Mains results on the official website at nta.ac.in.

Date and time for JEE Main results

The NTA is likely to release the JEE Main Session 2 result around 7 pm today, April 24, the Times of India reported citing sources close to the Agency.

The NTA is yet to release the final answer key as the provisional answer key was released earlier on April 19. Candidates were given time till April 21 to raise objections to the provisional answer key.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to check the JEE Main 2023 April Session result online

Step 1: Visit https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/ , the official website for the JEE Main exam.

Step 2: Find and click on the result link that says "JEE Main 2023 April Session result".

Step 3: A new login page will open. Enter your credentials like the application number and date of birth, and log in to the JEE Main portal.

Step 4: Your JEE Main 2023 April Session/Session 2 result will appear on the screen. Carefully check your score, and rank, and download the result to take a printout of it for future reference.

The JEE Main April Session exam was conducted on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, and April 15 at over 330 exam centres in 15 cities. Over 8 lakh candidates appeared for JEE Main Session 2 exams this year, according to NTA.

Candidates who qualify in the exam by scoring above the cut-off marks, which will be released along with the results, will be eligible to appear for the JEE Advanced examination.

The JEE Advanced examination is conducted for the selection of candidates for admission into the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).