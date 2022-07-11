JEE Main Result 2022 Session 1 declared: Here's how to check

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared results for the Joint Entrance Exam Main (JEE Main) 2022 Session-1. The results were released online on NTA's official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in -- around 1.30 am on Monday.

Here's how JEE aspirants can check their results:

Go to NTA's official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in. One can also check the result here -- nta.ac.in or ntaresults.nic.in.

Click on the link– ‘Download Score Card of JEE(Main) Session 1_Paper 1’

On the new page, enter your log-in details -- application number, date of birth, and security pin

JEE Main Result 2022 session 1 paper 1 will be displayed on the screen

Download JEE scorecard for the June session and print a copy for future use.

JEE Main Toppers 2022 list would likely be released by 10 am. NTA releases a pdf document with the names of all the toppers. Like last year, all students with 100 percentile are expected to be on the list of toppers.

However, it is not necessarily important to be a JEE Main Topper 2022 to qualify for JEE Advanced. One just needs to score the cut-off percentile, which is usually released and mentioned on the final JEE Main Score Card 2022, and be among the top 2,50,000 successful candidates (including all categories).

Students get four marks for every correct answer and for every wrong answer 1 mark is deducted.