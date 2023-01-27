JEE Main Exam for B.Arch, B. Planning to be held on January 28: Check schedule and more

The JEE Main 2023 exam is held in two shifts, the morning shift and evening shift. The B.Arch and B.Planning papers will be held in the second shift tomorrow.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to conduct the JEE Main 2023 Exam for B Arch and B Planning papers on January 28. Candidates who have registered for the Paper 2 can download the admit card from jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main Exam Schedule

Candidates must note that the NTA revised the dates for the JEE Main exam and there will be no JEE Main 2023 exam today, January 27. The Paper 2 will be conducted for B.Arch, B. Planning tomorrow.

The papers for B. E and B. Tech are scheduled from January 29 onwards.

JEE Main 2023 Session 1 will conclude on February 1, 2023, and the Session 2 has been scheduled to begin in the month of April.

Exam time

The JEE Main 2023 exam is held in two shifts, the morning shift and evening shift. The morning session will be held from 9 am to 12 pm and the evening session will be held from 3 pm to 6 pm. The B.Arch and B.Planning papers will be held in the second shift tomorrow.

Mode of Examination

For Paper 2A (B. Arch): Mathematics (Part-I) and Aptitude Test (Part-II) will be conducted in “Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode only and the Drawing Test (Part-III) will be conducted in pen and paper (offline) mode, and it is to be attempted on drawing sheet of A4 size.

For Paper 2B (B. Planning): Mathematics (Part-I), Aptitude Test (Part-II), and Planning-Based Questions (Part-III) will be in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode only.