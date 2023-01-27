English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeeducation News

JEE Main Exam for B.Arch, B. Planning to be held on January 28: Check schedule and more

JEE Main Exam for B.Arch, B. Planning to be held on January 28: Check schedule and more

JEE Main Exam for B.Arch, B. Planning to be held on January 28: Check schedule and more
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 27, 2023 10:46:22 AM IST (Updated)

The JEE Main 2023 exam is held in two shifts, the morning shift and evening shift. The B.Arch and B.Planning papers will be held in the second shift tomorrow.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to conduct the JEE Main 2023 Exam for B Arch and B Planning papers on January 28. Candidates who have registered for the Paper 2 can download the admit card from jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Recommended Articles

View All
International Customs Day—Let the occasion be remembered to make Customs a partner of trade and industry

International Customs Day—Let the occasion be remembered to make Customs a partner of trade and industry

Jan 26, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

T+1 settlement cycle starts from January 27: Here’s what it means for investors

T+1 settlement cycle starts from January 27: Here’s what it means for investors

Jan 26, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Budget 2023 — Why virtual digital assets need a different approach for taxation

Budget 2023 — Why virtual digital assets need a different approach for taxation

Jan 26, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

T+1 Settlement — Another calibrated and seminal reform by SEBI

T+1 Settlement — Another calibrated and seminal reform by SEBI

Jan 26, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


JEE Main Exam Schedule
Candidates must note that the NTA revised the dates for the JEE Main exam and there will be no JEE Main 2023 exam today, January 27. The Paper 2 will be conducted for B.Arch, B. Planning tomorrow.
The papers for B. E and B. Tech are scheduled from January 29 onwards.
JEE Main 2023 Session 1 will conclude on February 1, 2023, and the Session 2 has been scheduled to begin in the month of April.
Exam time
The JEE Main 2023 exam is held in two shifts, the morning shift and evening shift. The morning session will be held from 9 am to 12 pm and the evening session will be held from 3 pm to 6 pm. The B.Arch and B.Planning papers will be held in the second shift tomorrow.
Mode of Examination
For Paper 2A (B. Arch): Mathematics (Part-I) and Aptitude Test (Part-II) will be conducted in  “Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode only and the  Drawing Test (Part-III) will be conducted in pen and paper (offline) mode, and it is to be attempted on drawing sheet of A4 size.
For Paper 2B (B. Planning): Mathematics (Part-I), Aptitude Test (Part-II), and Planning-Based Questions (Part-III) will be in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode only.
(Edited by : Jerome Anthony)
First Published: Jan 27, 2023 10:41 AM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

JEE-Main

Next Article

OPSC Recruitment 2023: Registration for OPSC medical officers ends today: Check how to apply

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X