JEE Main 2023 | Steps to challenge Session 2 answer key as the deadline nears end

The answer key for the second session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 was released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on April 19. Candidates can view the answer key, along with the question papers and recorded responses, on the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Candidates who are not satisfied with the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Answer Key can raise objections against it until 5 pm on April 21, 2023. The objections made by the candidates will be verified by a panel of subject experts, and if found correct, the JEE Main 2023 answer key will be revised and applied to the response of all the candidates accordingly.

Here's how to raise objections to the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Answer Key:

Step 1: Go to the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Challenge (s) regarding Answer Key’ link.

Step 3: Log in to the website using your application number and date of birth. Enter the security pin as displayed on the page and submit your details.

Step 4: Click on the ‘Challenge(s) regarding Answer Key’ option.

Step 5: The question IDs for JEE Main 2023 Session 2 will appear in sequential order. The ID next to the question under the column ‘Correct Option’ stands for the most appropriate answer key by NTA.

Step 6: If you want to challenge this option, select any one or more of the option IDs given in the next four columns by clicking the checkbox.

Step 7: Upload supporting documents.

Step 8: After selecting the desired option, scroll down and ‘Save your Claim’ and move to the next screen.

Step 9: You will see a list of all the option IDs that you have challenged.

Step 10: Select "Save your Claim" and proceed to pay the processing fee.

Candidates must pay a processing fee of Rs 200 per question challenged, which is non-refundable. The payment must be made only through debit card, credit card, or net banking by 5:30 pm.

The JEE Main 2023 Session 2 exam was conducted from April 6 to April 15, 2023, with approximately 9.4 lakh candidates appearing for the exams.