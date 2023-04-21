English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeeducation NewsJEE Main 2023 | Steps to challenge Session 2 answer key as the deadline nears end

JEE Main 2023 | Steps to challenge Session 2 answer key as the deadline nears end

JEE Main 2023 | Steps to challenge Session 2 answer key as the deadline nears end
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 21, 2023 3:49:30 PM IST (Updated)

Candidates who are not satisfied with the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Answer Key can raise objections against it until 5 pm on April 21, 2023. The objections made by the candidates will be verified by a panel of subject experts.

The answer key for the second session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 was released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on April 19. Candidates can view the answer key, along with the question papers and recorded responses, on the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Recommended Articles

View All
Earth Day: This 17-year-old boy is helping reverse the damage done to the marine ecosystem

Earth Day: This 17-year-old boy is helping reverse the damage done to the marine ecosystem

Apr 21, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

GPT-4 and its impacts — here's how to balance human creativity and artificial intelligence

GPT-4 and its impacts — here's how to balance human creativity and artificial intelligence

Apr 21, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Experts see muted demand for gold this Akshaya Tritiya — What lies ahead

Experts see muted demand for gold this Akshaya Tritiya — What lies ahead

Apr 21, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Legal Digest 1: Here's how much can you squeeze out of a tax incentive

Legal Digest 1: Here's how much can you squeeze out of a tax incentive

Apr 21, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


Candidates who are not satisfied with the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Answer Key can raise objections against it until 5 pm on April 21, 2023. The objections made by the candidates will be verified by a panel of subject experts, and if found correct, the JEE Main 2023 answer key will be revised and applied to the response of all the candidates accordingly.
Also Read:Heatwave in India — List of states where schools are shut, timing are changed and summer vacation preponed
Here's how to raise objections to the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Answer Key:
Step 1: Go to the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on the ‘Challenge (s) regarding Answer Key’ link.
Step 3: Log in to the website using your application number and date of birth. Enter the security pin as displayed on the page and submit your details.
Step 4: Click on the ‘Challenge(s) regarding Answer Key’ option.
Step 5: The question IDs for JEE Main 2023 Session 2 will appear in sequential order. The ID next to the question under the column ‘Correct Option’ stands for the most appropriate answer key by NTA.
Step 6: If you want to challenge this option, select any one or more of the option IDs given in the next four columns by clicking the checkbox.
Step 7: Upload supporting documents.
Step 8: After selecting the desired option, scroll down and ‘Save your Claim’ and move to the next screen.
Step 9: You will see a list of all the option IDs that you have challenged.
Step 10: Select "Save your Claim" and proceed to pay the processing fee.
Candidates must pay a processing fee of Rs 200 per question challenged, which is non-refundable. The payment must be made only through debit card, credit card, or net banking by 5:30 pm.
The JEE Main 2023 Session 2 exam was conducted from April 6 to April 15, 2023, with approximately 9.4 lakh candidates appearing for the exams.
 
(Edited by : Sangam Singh)
First Published: Apr 21, 2023 2:58 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

JEE (Mains)JEE Main Result
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X