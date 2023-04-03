In order to download the JEE Main Session-II Admit Card 2023, candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps.

JEE Main Session 2 Admit Card is likely to be released today by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

On March 31, 2023, the JEE Main City Intimation Slip for Session-2 was released.

JEE Main 2023 candidates can check and download their hall tickets once released at jeemain.nta.nic.in, the official website of the Joint Entrance Examination.

The NTA will be conducting the JEE Main April Session 2023 exam on April 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, and 12.

On the website, candidates can check/download their Examination City Intimation slip for JEE (Main) - 2023 Session 2 using their 'Application No.' and 'Date of Birth'.

Here is how to download JEE Main Session 2 Admit Card 2023

Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Then on homepage click ‘Candidates Activity'

A link to JEE Main Session 2 Admit Card 2023 will appear on the screen click on that

You will be redirected to a new page, login using your application number and date of birth

You will see your JEE Main Session 2 admit card on the screen