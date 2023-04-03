English
JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Admit Card likely to be released today, here is how to download

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 3, 2023 1:55:11 PM IST (Published)

JEE Main Session 2 Admit Card is likely to be released today by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

On March 31, 2023, the JEE Main City Intimation Slip for Session-2 was released.
JEE Main 2023 candidates can check and download their hall tickets once released at jeemain.nta.nic.in, the official website of the Joint Entrance Examination.
Also read: CUET PG 2023 exam schedule to begin soon, registration open till April 19
The NTA will be conducting the JEE Main April Session 2023 exam on April 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, and 12.
On the website, candidates can check/download their Examination City Intimation slip for JEE (Main) - 2023 Session 2 using their 'Application No.' and 'Date of Birth'.
Also read: NEET UG 2023 registration begins, here is how to apply
In order to download the JEE Main Session-II Admit Card 2023, candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps.
Here is how to download JEE Main Session 2 Admit Card 2023
  • Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in
  • Then on homepage click ‘Candidates Activity'
  • A link to JEE Main Session 2 Admit Card 2023 will appear on the screen click on that
  • You will be redirected to a new page, login using your application number and date of birth
  • You will see your JEE Main Session 2 admit card on the screen
  • Download and take a printout of the same for future reference
    • Also read: JEE Mains 2023: NTA revises 75% eligibility criteria, registration for entrance exam ends today
