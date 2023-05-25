JEE Main 2023 Paper 2 result declared: Check how to download scorecard

JEE Mains 2023 exam 1 and paper 2 results for both sessions are now available. The JEE Main counselling and seat allocation for 2023 will be handled by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA).
JEE Mains paper 2 results have been declared by the National Testing Agency at jeemain.nta.nic.in today.
The NTA JEE Main 2023 scorecard can be downloaded from the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in by students who took the April session JEE Main 2023 BArch and BPlanning exams by entering their application number and date of birth.
Exams for the JEE Mains 2023 session 2 were held from April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 15, 2023. The NTA JEE BArch scorecard will be available for download through the websites jeemain.nta.nic.in, ntaresults.nic.in or nta.ac.in. On April 12, JEE Main Session 2 Papers 2A and 2B were conducted. For the JEE Main paper 2 tests 2023 this year, 46,000 candidates applied.
How to download JEE Main 2023 paper 2 scorecard?
