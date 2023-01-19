English
education News

JEE Main 2023: Exam city slip for session 1 out, check link here
By CNBCTV18.com Jan 19, 2023 11:28:12 AM IST (Published)

The JEE Main Session 1 exam is scheduled to be held between January 24 and 31, 2023.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam city slip for the upcoming JEE Main 2023 exam. The exam city intimation slip contains information about where the JEE Mains exam will be conducted for several courses. Candidates who have qualified to appear for the JEE Mains exam can download the slip at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The JEE Main Session 1 exam is scheduled to be held between January 24 and 31, 2023. Candidates appearing for courses like for B.E, B.Tech, B. Arch, and B. Planning will be able to see which city they will have to give the exam in by downloading the exam city intimation slip. Candidates could make corrections to their application including their exam city of preference until January 14, 2023.


Here’s how to download the JEE Main 2023 exam city intimation

Go to the official website of JEE Main Exam at jeemain.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the “JEE(Main) 2023 Session 1 Advance City Intimation” link under the “Latest News” banner

On the next screen, enter your application number, your date of birth and the security code and login

Download the exam city slip and keep it for future reference

Candidates should note that the National Testing Agency has not released the admit card for the JEE Main Session 1 Exam. According to the agency’s website, the admit card for the upcoming JEE Main Session 1 Exam will be released later on the official website.

JEE Main has two papers, with Paper 1 being needed for admission to BE/BTech courses while Paper 2 is needed for admission to BArch and B Planning courses. Those candidates who pass the merit list will then be able to appear for the JEE Advanced exam.

(Edited by : Jerome Anthony)
