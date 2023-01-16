JEE Main 2023 admit card to be released soon: Check how to download and other details

Aspiring candidates looking to appear for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE-Main) 2023 can download the Admit card from the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in, which is expected to be released this week.

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE-Main) 2023 Admit Card is expected to be released soon. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is also expected to release the exam city slip for candidates to check their centre and other details. Candidates can download them from the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in

Past trends suggest that the admit card is released three to four days before the exam. Thus, the JEE Main 2023 Admit card is expected to be released around January 20 or January 21.

Similarly, the exam city slip, or the Advance city intimation slip for the JEE Main Exam 2023 is expected to be released likely in this week.

Here’s how to download JEE Main Admit Card 2023

Step 1: Visit jeemain.nta.nic.in the official website of JEE Main

Step 2: On the homepage, find and click on the link for NTA JEE Main Admit Card 2023

Step 3: Enter the login details such as your JEE registration and password and click on submit.

Step 4: Your JEE Main 2023 admit card will appear on your screen.

Step 5: Carefully check the details mentioned on the admit card and download it.

The JEE Main 2023 will be held in two sessions, the first session for BE and BTech papers will be conducted in January and the second session for BArch and BPlanning papers will be conducted in April.

The JEE (Main) 2023 Session 1 for Paper 1 will be held on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, and January 31, followed by Session 2 on April 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 and April 12.

The JEE Main 2023 Exam will be held as per the schedule as the Bombay High Court refused to postpone the dates of the exam upon hearing a plea filed regarding postponement of the Session 1 of the Exam.

The JEE-Main exam is conducted for admission to the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and other colleges designated as "centrally funded technical institutes" (CFTIs).