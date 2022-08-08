By CNBCTV18.com

Mini JEE Main 2022: The final scores are based on the marks obtained by students in both session 1 and session 2. For those who appeared in both sessions, the best of the two attempts is being considered while curating the final score.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the JEE Main 2022 toppers list on August 8 soon after releasing the JEE Mains Session 2 result 2022.

As many as 24 students secured a 100 percentile score in the JEE Main 2022 examination.

According to reports, 10,26,799 students registered for the JEE Main 2022 exam in both the June and July attempts. Of the total registered for the engineering entrance exam, 9,05,590 candidates took the exam. Results of five students were withheld on allegations of use of unfair means during the exam.

The complete list of JEE Main 2022 toppers is:

Shrenik Mohan Sakala (Maharashtra)

Navya (Rajasthan)

Sarthak Maheshwari (Haryana)

Krishna Sharma (Rajasthan)

Parth Bhardwaj (Rajasthan)

Sneha Pareek (Assam)

Arudeep Kumar (Bihar)

Mrinal Garg (Punjab)

Penikalapati Ravi Kishore (Andhra Pradesh)

Polisetty Karthikeya (Andhra Pradesh)

Rupesh Biyani (Telangana)

Dheeraj Kurukunda (Telangana)

Jasti Yashwanth V V S (Telangana)

Busa Siva Naga Venkata Aditya (Telangana)

Thomas Biju Cheeramvelil (Kerala)

Aniket Chattopadhyay (Telangana)

Boya Haren Sathvik (Karnataka)

Menda Hima Vamsi (Andhra Pradesh)

Kushagra Srivastava (Jharkhand)

Koyyana Suhas (Andhra Pradesh)

Kanishk Sharma (Uttar Pradesh)

Mayank Motwani (Rajasthan)

Pall Jalajakshi (Andhra Pradesh)

Saumitra Garg (Uttar Pradesh)

Candidates who have successfully cleared the JEE Main 2022 can now apply for IIT JEE Advanced. The application process for JEE Advanced will begin from August 7.