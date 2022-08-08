Assam girl, who topped the JEE Main 2022 exam, had her eyes set on IIT-Bombay

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Pareek had scored 300/300 and 100 percentile in JEE Main 2022 Session 1 exam. However, she did not appear for the Session 2 examinations as she wanted to utilise the time to prepare for the JEE Advanced 2022 examinations.

Sneha Pareek, who topped the JEE Main 2022 Session 1 exam, has secured the All India Rank 2 (AIR 2) in the final list.

Girl from Assam

Hailing from Assam, Pareek is the daughter of a homemaker and a businessman. In June, Pareek became the second girl ever to secure 300/300 in JEE Main Session 1 exam, after Kavya Chopra in JEE Main 2021.

As she did not appear for the Session 2 exam, her overall 2nd rank in JEE Mains 2022 is based on her first attempt.

Preparation

Pareek enrolled at a coaching institute and studied 12 hours a day to prepare for the exam. From the beginning, she aspired to pursue a BTech degree course in Computer Science from IIT Bombay, one of the country's premier institutions.

To achieve her goal, Pareek went to the institute at 8 am and studied there after the classes.

In an interview with Careers360, Pareek has earlier said for the last two years she had been daily dedicating six to seven hours to prepare for the JEE Main examination.

“Apart from the study materials provided by the coaching institute, I followed NCERT books and revised previous years' papers,” she had said.