JEE Main 2022 Session 2 starts today: Guidelines to remember

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main July 2022 session 2 starts today. The exam will be held in two shifts, the morning shift will start from 9 am and conclude at 12 pm, and afternoon shift will be conducted from 3 pm to 6 pm. The exam will be held on July 25, 26, 27, 28, 29 and 30.

According to the National Testing Agency (NTA), about 6,29,778 candidates have registered for the session 2 exam. The exam will be conducted in about 500 cities across the country and 17 cities outside of India.

The JEE Main 2022 session 2 exam will be held for two papers, Paper 1, or the B Tech paper, and Paper 2, or the B Arch and B Planning paper. For BArch, the Paper 2A and for B Planning, Paper 2B will be conducted separately. The NTA had released the exam day guidelines along with the hall ticket.

JEE Main 2022 Session 2: Exam day guidelines

All candidates should reach the examination centre before the last entry time.

Candidates must carry the admit card of JEE Main session 2 downloaded from the NTA website. It should be clear, preferably printed on an A4 size paper in colour.

Candidates must carry one valid photo ID, the JEE Main session 2 admit card along with the signed self-declaration form (printed on the first page of the admit card) to the examination centre. A valid photo ID proof can be PAN card, Driving Licence, voter ID, passport, or Aadhaar card.

Candidates should bring their own face mask, hand sanitizer and a transparent water bottle.

Candidates must follow COVID-19 guidelines.

Candidates will not be allowed to leave the exam centre before the end of the exam..

Here is what are not allowed

Candidates are not allowed to wear “shoes or footwear with thick soles and garments with large buttons or pockets”.

Candidates wearing religious attires must report to the exam centre early for mandatory frisking.

Candidates are not allowed to carry any metallic objects, handbags, gadgets, electronic items, or communication devices.