JEE Main 2022 Session 2 starts today: Guidelines to remember

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main July 2022 session 2 starts today. The exam will be held in two shifts, the morning shift will start from 9 am and conclude at 12 pm, and afternoon shift will be conducted from 3 pm to 6 pm. The exam will be held on July 25, 26, 27, 28, 29 and 30.
According to the National Testing Agency (NTA), about 6,29,778 candidates have registered for the session 2 exam. The exam will be conducted in about 500 cities across the country and 17 cities outside of India.
The JEE Main 2022 session 2 exam will be held for two papers, Paper 1, or the B Tech paper, and Paper 2, or the B Arch and B Planning paper. For BArch, the Paper 2A and for B Planning, Paper 2B will be conducted separately. The NTA had released the exam day guidelines along with the hall ticket.
JEE Main 2022 Session 2: Exam day guidelines
Here is what are not allowed
