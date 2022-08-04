JEE Main 2022 session 2 answer key released: Here's how to download and calculate marks

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the answer key for the second session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 on Wednesday. Candidates can raise objections to the answer key by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per question. Here's how

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the answer key for the second session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 on Wednesday.

The answer key for the exams conducted from July 25 to 30 has been made available on NTA's official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in. Along with the answer key, the testing agency has also released the candidate’s response sheet and question paper for the second session of JEE Main exam.

Candidates can raise objections to the answer key by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per question.

Here is how to download the answer key:

--Visit jeemain.nta.nic.in

--Go to the “JEE Main 2022 Answer Key” option on the homepage

--Enter application number and date of birth

--JEE Main 2022 session 2 answer key will be displayed on the screen

--Download and take a printout for further reference

How to calculate your marks:

Using the answer key, candidates can calculate their probable score and get an idea about results ahead of the actual declaration. Here is the marking scheme

--Correct Answer: Four marks (+4)

--Incorrect Answer: Minus one mark (-1)

--Unanswered / Marked for Review: No mark (0)

Here is the marking scheme for multiple choice questions:

--Correct answer or the most appropriate answer: Four marks (+4)

--Incorrect answer: Minus one mark (-1)

--Unanswered / marked for review No mark (0)

In the JEE exam, factors that affect the cut-off include -- the number of candidates registered, the number of questions in the paper, difficulty level, and previous year trends. According to the NTA, a total of 6,29,778 candidates appeared for the second session of JEE Main 2022.

The candidates can contact 011-40759000 or email at jeemain@nta.ac.in for any clarifications they may need.