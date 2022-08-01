JEE Main 2022 Session 2 answer key: How to download and raise objections

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the provisional answer key to the second session of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 soon along with the candidates' recorded responses and question papers.

The provisional answer key will be available on the https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/ website. According to news reports, the NTA may publish the JEE Main 2022 session 2 answer key this week.

Once released, candidates will be able to check the JEE Main answer keys by using application number and their date of birth/password.

The JEE Main answer key is important as it allows candidates to calculate their probable score ahead of the actual declaration of results.

Candidates will be able to check the link on the website. They will require their login credentials such as name and registration number to access the answer key. However, candidates must note that this is only the provisional answer key and not the final one.

Candidates will be given a brief window to raise objections to the preliminary answer key. They can send their feedback to the agency which will be reviewed before the final version of the answer key is published. The results will be announced based on the final answer key.

Candidates who wish to challenge the answer key need to pay a fee of Rs 200 per question, which is non-refundable.

While the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Paper 1 was held from July 25 to 29, Paper 2 exam was conducted on July 30. Around 6,29,778 candidates appeared for the July session of JEE Main 2022, as per the NTA.