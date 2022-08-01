    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeeducation News

    JEE Main 2022 Session 2 answer key: How to download and raise objections

    JEE Main 2022 Session 2 answer key: How to download and raise objections

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
    Mini

    Candidates who wish to challenge the answer key need to pay a fee of Rs 200 per question, which is non-refundable

    JEE Main 2022 Session 2 answer key: How to download and raise objections
    The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the provisional answer key to the second session of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 soon along with the candidates' recorded responses and question papers.
    The provisional answer key will be available on the https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/ website. According to news reports, the NTA may publish the JEE Main 2022 session 2 answer key this week.
    Once released, candidates will be able to check the JEE Main answer keys by using application number and their date of birth/password.
    The JEE Main answer key is important as it allows candidates to calculate their probable score ahead of the actual declaration of results.
    Candidates will be able to check the link on the website. They will require their login credentials such as name and registration number to access the answer key. However, candidates must note that this is only the provisional answer key and not the final one.
    ALSO READ:
    Candidates will be given a brief window to raise objections to the preliminary answer key. They can send their feedback to the agency which will be reviewed before the final version of the answer key is published. The results will be announced based on the final answer key.
    Candidates who wish to challenge the answer key need to pay a fee of Rs 200 per question, which is non-refundable.
    While the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Paper 1 was held from July 25 to 29, Paper 2 exam was conducted on July 30. Around 6,29,778 candidates appeared for the July session of JEE Main 2022, as per the NTA.
    Those who are looking for further clarification related to JEE Main 2022 exam can contact 011-40759000 or email at jeemain@nta.ac.in.
     
    (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
    Tags
    Previous Article

    HCL offering jobs to women engineers, designers willing to return from career break; here is how to apply

    Next Article

    CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 exam admit card to be released soon; how to download

    next story

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng