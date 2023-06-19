JEE Advanced Topper AIR 1 and AIR 2: Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy from the Hyderabad zone has topped the examination by securing 341 marks out of 360. The AIR 2 has been secured by 17-year-old Ramesh Surya Theja from Andhra Pradesh. Read what aided then in their preparation.

The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati declared the JEE Advanced 2023 results on June 18, 2023. Students can check the results on the official website at IIT JEE at jeeadv.ac.in.

Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy from the Hyderabad zone has topped the examination by securing 341 marks out of 360. The AIR 2 has been secured by 17-year-old Ramesh Surya Theja from Andhra Pradesh.

In the IIT JEE Advanced 2023 exams six students have secured 100 percentile. Out of the total of 1,80,372 candidates who appeared for both papers of the IIT-JEE Advanced, 43,773 candidates have successfully qualified.

The number of male students among the qualifiers is 36,204, while 7,509 are female students who have cleared the JEE Advanced 2023 examination.

Who is Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy?

According to media reports Reddy who is from the Hyderabad zone had been preparing for the IIT JEE exam since he was in Class 9. Reddy used to study every day from 6 am to 11 pm for the past 4 years. His schooling is from Sri Chaitainya School, Hyderabad.

His brother is also an engineering student who is in his final year at BITS Pilani Institute. Talking to Indian Express, Reddy credited his achievements to the constant backing from his parents, Rajeshwar Reddy and Nagalaxmi Reddy. Rajeshwar Reddy is a government teacher at Giri Kothapalli, while Nagalaxmi Reddy teaches at Irwin, Telangana. They both specialize in mathematics and teach at the government school in Madgul, Rangareddy district, Telangana.

“I studied extensively, referring to numerous books related to IIT JEE advanced mains. Despite minor health concerns like occasional fevers and stomach pains due to irregular eating habits, I did not face any significant challenges,” Reddy told Indian Express.

Reddy aims to pursue a Bachelor of Technology (BTech) degree in Computer Science Engineering from IIT Bombay. Looking ahead, he envisions himself as a computer scientist, innovator, or potentially working in a government capacity.

Who is Ramesh Surya Theja?

Theja who secured the 2nd rank in IIT JEE Advanced 2023 exam had been preparing for it for the past four years. Hailing from Venugopalapuram village in the Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh, Theja has been studying at the Sri Chaitanya Institute in Madhapur, Hyderabad for the past five years, he told Indian Express.

He scored 336 out of 360 in the JEE Advanced exams, securing the second All India Rank (AIR 2). He got scored 290 out of 300 marks in the JEE Main exams, securing a rank of 28.

He attributed his success to his parents, R Ranesh and A Krishnaveni. His father, R Ranesh, serves as the headmaster at ZP High School in BNR Pet, while his mother, A Krishnaveni, is a physical science teacher at ZP High School in Mahadeva Mangalam.

He told Indian Express that during the mock tests, he found himself falling behind many others, but he now believes that a slight adjustment in his teachers' approach is what brought him back to form.