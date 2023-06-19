JEE Advanced Topper AIR 1 and AIR 2: Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy from the Hyderabad zone has topped the examination by securing 341 marks out of 360. The AIR 2 has been secured by 17-year-old Ramesh Surya Theja from Andhra Pradesh. Read what aided then in their preparation.

The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati declared the JEE Advanced 2023 results on June 18, 2023. Students can check the results on the official website at IIT JEE at jeeadv.ac.in.

Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy from the Hyderabad zone has topped the examination by securing 341 marks out of 360. The AIR 2 has been secured by 17-year-old Ramesh Surya Theja from Andhra Pradesh.