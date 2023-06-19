3 Min(s) Read
JEE Advanced Topper AIR 1 and AIR 2: Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy from the Hyderabad zone has topped the examination by securing 341 marks out of 360. The AIR 2 has been secured by 17-year-old Ramesh Surya Theja from Andhra Pradesh. Read what aided then in their preparation.
The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati declared the JEE Advanced 2023 results on June 18, 2023. Students can check the results on the official website at IIT JEE at jeeadv.ac.in.
In the IIT JEE Advanced 2023 exams six students have secured 100 percentile. Out of the total of 1,80,372 candidates who appeared for both papers of the IIT-JEE Advanced, 43,773 candidates have successfully qualified.