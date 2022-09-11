By CNBCTV18.com

Mini JEE Advanced result 2022: RK Shishir of IIT Bombay zone is the top ranker in the Common Rank List (CRL) in JEE (Advanced) 2022. He obtained 314 marks out of 360. Meanwhile, Tanishka Kabra of IIT Delhi zone is the "top-ranked female".

: Results of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) entrance exam were announced on Sunday. More than 1.5 lakh candidates appeared for the JEE exam, out of which more than 40,712 qualified.

RK Shishir of the IIT Bombay zone emerged the top ranker in the Common Rank List (CRL). He obtained 314 marks out of 360. Tanishka Kabra of IIT Delhi zone was the "top-ranked female", at the 16th spot on the CRL.

Here's the list of top 10 rank holders of JEE Advanced 2022 , as per the common rank list:

RK Shishir

Polu Lakshmi Sai Lohith Reddy

Thomas Biju Cheeramvelil

Vangapalli Sai Siddhartha

Mayank Motwani

Polisetty Karthikeya

Pratik Sahoo

Dheeraj Kurukunda

Mahit Gadhiwala

Vetcha Gnana Mahesh

(Credit: IIT Bombay)

Candidates can download the scorecard from the official website — jeeadv.ac.in, by entering the roll number, date of birth and mobile number.

"The aggregate marks are calculated as a sum of the marks obtained in mathematics, physics and chemistry. Candidates have to satisfy the subject-wise as well as aggregate qualifying marks to be included in the rank list," a senior IIT Bombay official was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.