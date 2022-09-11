    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    JEE Advanced results are out — These are the top 10 rank holders

    JEE Advanced results are out — These are the top 10 rank holders

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    JEE Advanced result 2022: RK Shishir of IIT Bombay zone is the top ranker in the Common Rank List (CRL) in JEE (Advanced) 2022. He obtained 314 marks out of 360. Meanwhile, Tanishka Kabra of IIT Delhi zone is the "top-ranked female".

    JEE Advanced Results 2022
    : Results of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) entrance exam were announced on Sunday. More than 1.5 lakh candidates appeared for the JEE exam, out of which more than 40,712 qualified.
    RK Shishir of the IIT Bombay zone emerged the top ranker in the Common Rank List (CRL). He obtained 314 marks out of 360. Tanishka Kabra of IIT Delhi zone was the "top-ranked female", at the 16th spot on the CRL.
    ALSO READ | JEE Advanced Result 2022 announced — How to download scorecard and answer key
    Here's the list of top 10 rank holders of JEE Advanced 2022, as per the common rank list:
    1. RK Shishir
    2. Polu Lakshmi Sai Lohith Reddy
    3. Thomas Biju Cheeramvelil
    4. Vangapalli Sai Siddhartha
    5. Mayank Motwani
    6. Polisetty Karthikeya
    7. Pratik Sahoo
    8. Dheeraj Kurukunda
    9. Mahit Gadhiwala
    10. Vetcha Gnana Mahesh
      11. (Credit: IIT Bombay) (Credit: IIT Bombay)
      Candidates can download the scorecard from the official website — jeeadv.ac.in, by entering the roll number, date of birth and mobile number.
      "The aggregate marks are calculated as a sum of the marks obtained in mathematics, physics and chemistry. Candidates have to satisfy the subject-wise as well as aggregate qualifying marks to be included in the rank list," a senior IIT Bombay official was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.
      (Edited by : Akriti Anand)

