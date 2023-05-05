JEE Advanced 2023 syllabus revised, check major changes and other key details

Every year the top 2.5 lakh students who qualify in the JEE Main appear for JEE advanced.

The syllabus for the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced) has been revised and the changes will be implemented this year. The JEE Apex Board, which frames the rules and policies for JEE Main and JEE Advanced, has suggested changes in the syllabus for all three subjects of physics, chemistry and mathematics.

The new syllabus is now available for students on the official website — jeeadv.ac.in.

The new syllabus includes more chapters, but it seems that steps have been taken to align it to the JEE Main and CBSE syllabi. Furthermore, the JEE Main 2024 will have a new segment.

JEE Advanced 2023 test is scheduled to be conducted on June 4 for all candidates.

Details of the revised syllabus

Mathematics: The chapter on statistics has been added to the syllabus and the solution of the triangle has been eliminated.

Physics: The chapters on semiconductors, and communications have been omitted while topics from JEE Main including forced and damped oscillations, EM waves and polarisation have been included in the syllabus.

Chemistry: The chapter on nuclear chemistry was removed and certain changes have been made to the biochemistry and physical chemistry sections.

The changes mean that students promoted to class 11, who have started preparing for JEE Advanced, will have to follow a larger syllabus than their peers as they will have to cover new topics that were earlier not there in the syllabus.

However, experts speculate that the exam may become easier despite the changes in the syllabus.

“Increased syllabus might sound like increased stress but students who take JEE Advanced anyway prepare for JEE Main. So change in the syllabus will not be too big a deal for studious students," Saurabh Kumar, director of academics, Vidyamandir Classes told news18.com.

Meanwhile, a new paper pattern and syllabus have been introduced for design entrance exams, CEED and UCEED.

Here are the major changes

The entrance exams will be conducted in two parts: Part A and Part B. Part A will be conducted through a computer-based test and will comprise three sections of numerical answer type (NAT), multiple select questions (MSQ) and multiple choice questions (MCQ).

Part B will have two questions, displayed on the computer screen. One question will be on drawing and the other on design aptitude and the students must write/draw the answer in the answer book provided by the invigilator.