JEE Advanced 2023 syllabus revised, check major changes and other key details

Every year the top 2.5 lakh students who qualify in the JEE Main appear for JEE advanced.

The syllabus for the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced) has been revised and the changes will be implemented this year. The JEE Apex Board, which frames the rules and policies for JEE Main and JEE Advanced, has suggested changes in the syllabus for all three subjects of physics, chemistry and mathematics.

The new syllabus is now available for students on the official website — jeeadv.ac.in.
The new syllabus includes more chapters, but it seems that steps have been taken to align it to the JEE Main and CBSE syllabi. Furthermore, the JEE Main 2024 will have a new segment.
X