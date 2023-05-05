JEE Advanced 2023 syllabus revised, check major changes and other key details

3 Min(s) Read
Every year the top 2.5 lakh students who qualify in the JEE Main appear for JEE advanced.
The syllabus for the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced) has been revised and the changes will be implemented this year. The JEE Apex Board, which frames the rules and policies for JEE Main and JEE Advanced, has suggested changes in the syllabus for all three subjects of physics, chemistry and mathematics.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Tax Talks: Accountants notified under PMLA —Sword of Damocles’ hangs over professionals and let the young CAs be more cautious
May 5, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Food for Thought: Here's a fresh look at the need of ESG reporting and sustainability in hospitality Industry
May 5, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Decoding taxation for NRIs: Latest rules, claim process and more
May 4, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
World View: BRICS expansion can be beneficial but with risk of Beijing turning it into soft power tool
May 4, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
The new syllabus is now available for students on the official website — jeeadv.ac.in.
The new syllabus includes more chapters, but it seems that steps have been taken to align it to the JEE Main and CBSE syllabi. Furthermore, the JEE Main 2024 will have a new segment.