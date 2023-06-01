JEE Advanced 2023 — here're some last minute preparation tips and strategies with answers to all FAQs

In the last week, one should give at least 2 mock tests per day and when left with 2-5 days it is highly recommended to give the test. In addition to this, sitting for the mock test during the actual exam time can help develop the biological clock for getting the body accustomed to final day timings. Giving one exam in the morning shift between 9-12 and the second during noon from 2-5 is ideal to match the JEE Advanced timing.

On June 4, 2023, JEE Advanced is scheduled to take place. IIT Guwahati is handling the exam administration for this year. It's normal to have a combination of excitement and anxiety as the exam date approaches.

In the final month leading up to the exam, here are some tips and strategies along with things to keep in mind for the last minute preparation.

All your frequently asked questions are answered below:

1. Is writing Paper 1 and Paper 2 compulsory in JEE Advanced?

The JEE Advanced exam consists of 2 papers named Paper 1 and Paper 2. It is necessary to answer both the papers as score of Paper 1&2 is together taken into account to decide the rank of the candidate.

2. Has the JEE Advanced Syllabus changed for 2023?

3. As JEE Advance has questions with multiple answers, what is the trick to answer such questions?

There is no sure-shot trick to answer such questions. For questions with multiple options, aspirants should mark all answers only if they are confident that the solution is correct. In case there is even the slightest doubt, they should refrain from marking all answers, rather they should select only the options they are 100 percent sure. For example, instead of selecting 4 options that one is not sure about, opting for 1-2 correct answers is a wiser step to reduce the chance of losing marks.

4. What should be the strategy to answer the paper?

Time management is crucial for JEE Advanced paper. Along with this, candidates need to have speed and accuracy to complete the paper and at the same time attempt questions correctly. While answering the paper, it is recommended to answer the easy questions first. Students should avoid investing time in difficult and lengthy questions in the first go. They can come back to tricky questions later after solving the easy ones. Further, if they have time left, they can then go for the more difficult questions.

5. What should be the revision plan for the last few days?

With not even a week left for JEE Advanced, one should avoid studying any new topic or chapter and at the same time should also refrain from referring to any new book.

Revision is important to retain the knowledge acquired throughout the preparation period. Hence, allot proper time to brush on the important formulae and concepts.

For an effective revision, referring to handwritten notes and pointers provided by teachers comes in handy for easier retention of the topic, allowing for a better hold on the subject.

Revising from notes helps in creating mind maps with the help of diagrams, graphs, tables, and flowcharts that saves the task of going through the entire book. It helps in developing a photographic memory that comes to aid, allowing quick reference to the information.

6. Which are the important topics to focus on during the last few days?

Based on the previous year's papers, aspirants can focus on

Physics – Optics, Wave and Sound, Current Electricity, Heat & Thermodynamics

Math – Calculus, Algebra, Vector, Permutation & Combination

Chemistry – The entire Chemistry syllabus is divided into three parts – Physical Chemistry, Organic Chemistry, and Inorganic Chemistry. Students can focus more on Physical Chemistry and in Organic Chemistry be thorough with reaction charts and reaction chains

7. What is the section wise cutoff to qualify the JEE Advanced exam? What should be the cutoff to enter the top IIT College?

The minimum cutoff for each subject, i.e., physics, chemistry, and math is 10% for each. In order to get admission to the top IIT college, an overall average of 25-30 percent can help one get a rank below 15,000 for entry to IITs.

8. What is the marking scheme for JEE Advance? What is the pattern for negative marking?

Talking about the marking scheme, it changes every year and there is no fixed system to calibrate the score beforehand. The same goes for the negative marking as well. Hence, it is advisable that students read the instructions thoroughly before attempting each question to understand the marking scheme properly.

9. Are there any mock tests available for practice in the last few days? Ideally how many mock tests should one attempt in the remaining days?

In the last week, one should give at least 2 mock tests per day and when left with 2-5 days it is highly recommended to give the test. In addition to this, sitting for the mock test during the actual exam time can help develop the biological clock for getting the body accustomed to final day timings. Giving one exam in the morning shift between 9-12 and the second during noon from 2-5 is ideal to match the JEE Advanced timing.

10. Is it necessary to check past JEE Advanced question papers?

For sure, answering previous year’s papers is necessary to help students get a hold of the exam. If one has not given any tests, then answering the last 5 years' papers can be very helpful. And at the same time, those who have solved the previous year’s JEE Advanced papers before can just revise the papers in the last week.

11. Is there reservation of seats in IIT colleges?

Yes, there is reservation of seats based on the category.

-The author, Nitin Viijay, is Founder and CEO, Motion Education, which is a leading NEET and JEE exam coaching institute based out of Kota. Views expressed are personal.