JEE Advanced 2023 — here're some last minute preparation tips and strategies with answers to all FAQs

In the last week, one should give at least 2 mock tests per day and when left with 2-5 days it is highly recommended to give the test. In addition to this, sitting for the mock test during the actual exam time can help develop the biological clock for getting the body accustomed to final day timings. Giving one exam in the morning shift between 9-12 and the second during noon from 2-5 is ideal to match the JEE Advanced timing.

On June 4, 2023, JEE Advanced is scheduled to take place. IIT Guwahati is handling the exam administration for this year. It's normal to have a combination of excitement and anxiety as the exam date approaches.

In the final month leading up to the exam, here are some tips and strategies along with things to keep in mind for the last minute preparation.

All your frequently asked questions are answered below: